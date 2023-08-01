A preliminary Pittsburg County budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year shows the county with more than an $800,000 increase in appropriations when compared to the previous fiscal year.
CPA Mike Kern of Kern and Associates in McAlester told county commissioners the increase looks like enough at this preliminary stage to provide a raise of “$200 per month per employee in every county department.”
Kern presented the preliminary budget to Pittsburg County commissioners during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Kerns’ preliminary budget showed total appropriations of $8,043,165.50 in the county’s General Fund for the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
That compares with $7,177,430.66 in the county’s General Fund for the previous 2022-2023 Fiscal Year — for an increase of $865,734.84.
“We were able to receive quite a bit in interest from the bank,” Kern said.
While the numbers Kern presented to county commissioners Monday were based on the preliminary budget, Kern said “The concept is very good.”
That doesn’t mean the raises are a done deal at this point, since several more budget drafts are expected before the commissioners vote on the budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.
Still, county commissioners sounded pleased to see the additional $865,734.84 cents in appropriations when compared to the previous year.
“It’s looking good to me for sure,” said Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers. “Anytime it goes up, it’s a good thing.”
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman agreed.
“We’ll see if we can sustain it,” he said. “It has a lot of interest,” he said, referring to interest paid on county bank accounts.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said total appropriations were up partly because of the interest the county collected in its bank accounts over the previous year.
Kern said he needed each county department head to review the numbers in the preliminary budget and then get back to him with any changes or corrections they need to make. He said the more information he can get from department heads, or county officials, the sooner he can get more of the budget drafts finalized.
Following the meeting, Trammell noted that not all county employees are paid from the county’s General Fund.
Employees at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter and some at the Pittsburg County Justice Center are paid through a county sales tax approved by the voters, she said.
County employees at the county barns are paid through a different mechanism, said Trammell.
Commissioners want to determine if there are enough funds to give all of the approximately 220 county employees a raise, not just the approximately 66 employees paid through the county General Fund. They took no action on the budget proposal, since it was listed on the meeting agenda for discussion purposes only.
Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler said after the meeting that the county collected .5% more in interest the previous fiscal year on a point-based system agreed to by the county and the bank.
For the current fiscal year, the county is getting -.5 based on the agreed-to point system, she said — so the county is not expected to collect as much in interest payments this year when compared to the previous one.
Kern said he will be in Latimer County next week, but he plans to return in two weeks to meet again with Pittsburg County commissioners regarding their budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.
