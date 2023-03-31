Polling places are set to open Tuesday, April 4, for municipal and school elections in Pittsburg County.
Municipal elections are set in Hartshorne, Krebs, Kiowa, Savanna and Quinton.
School board races are on the ballot in the Canadian School District and the Stuart School District. Although the town of Stuart in Hughes County, part of the Stuart School District extends into Pittsburg County.
Polling places are set to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Election Day.
Cities and towns in Pittsburg County with candidates or questions on the ballot are:
Hartshorne:
Ashley Faulkner faces a challenge from Justin McLemore in her bid to win reelection for another term in the Hartshorne mayor’s post.
Also, three city council races are on the ballot in Hartshorne.
Barney Rosso, James Edward Capers Sr. and incumbent Jessica Hackler are vying for the Ward 2 city council seat.
Jerry Earp faces a challenge from former Hartshorne police chief Jimmy Don Wilson in their bid for the Ward 3 city council post.
Also, David Spears and Gayla Weldon are vying for the Ward 4 city council seat.
Krebs
Krebs’ ballot has a one-cent sales tax extension on the ballot, along with a race for the mayor’s office.
The penny sales tax extension proposition states proceeds from the tax shall be used for: “Completing and maintaining the streets, drainage and other capital improvements on behalf of the city of Krebs.”
It also provides that “This sales tax shall be an extension of the existing one-percent sales tax and will end by operation of law on April 1, 2033.”
Chuck Nelms and Tommy Ray Walker are in a rematch for the Krebs mayor’s post. They previously faced each other in a three-candidate field in a 2022 election.
Nelms, a longtime Krebs fire chief and volunteer firefighter, won a special election for the mayor’s office in August, 2022. Krebs held the 2022 special election following the May, 2022 resignation of Bobby Watkins in mid-term.
Walker, the current Ward 1 city councilor, served as interim Krebs mayor following Watkins’s resignation, until Nelms won the August 2022 Special Election by nine votes out of a total 287 that were cast. Nelms garnered 116 votes in the 2022 Special Election for the mayor’s office, compared to 107 votes for Walker and 64 ballots for Connie Poole, who is the Ward 2 city councilor.
Since the August, 2022 race for Krebs mayor was a special runoff election to fill the rest of Watkins’ unexpired term, there was no runoff election among the top two vote-getters in the three-candidate field.
Kiowa
Dannie Kelley and Kari R. Peterson are vying for Office 2 on the town trustee board.
Savanna
Coy Holt and Ronald Burks are both seeking Office 1 on the Savanna Board of Trustees.
Quinton:
A total of 10 candidates are seeking three open seats on the Quinton Board of Trustees.
Voters are to cast ballots for three candidates, with the top three vote-getters among the 10 candidates winning the posts when the votes are totaled.
Quinton Board of Trustee candidates are:
Linton Gorman, Seth Kelley, Paula Peevy, Jason Eugene Barnes, Chrissy Bush, Dawn. L. Haviland, Brooklynn Cooper, Mary Kilcrease, Karen Vance and Stacy Brittain Barnett.
School board races on the April 4 ballot are:
Canadian Public Schools
Garrett Gray and Kirsten Buie are both seeking Office 3 on the Canadian board of education.
Stuart
Kelly Martin and Kevin Clifft are vying for Office 3 on the Stuart school board.
