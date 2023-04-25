This year's Italian Festival featuring everything from live music to venders' booths and plenty of Italian cuisine is set for Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
The festival is embarking on its second half-century, celebrating its 51st year in 2023.
"We're going to have a lot more things come in this year," said Satina Murdaugh, co-chair of the event with Ron Dusenberry.
As usual, admission is free to the two-day festival. Once again it will not be open on Sunday in order to give volunteers time to spend with their families on Mothers Day.
The Italian Festival 2023 is set to officially open early Friday, May 12. House music and announcements are on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Plans are to have the Italian Festival spaghetti tent ready to go at 11 that morning, said Murdaugh.
In addition to the main spaghetti dinner tent, a sandwich and pizza tent will be stationed nearby. Other food venders will be at the festival site as well.
Dusenberry is also enthused about this year's festival.
"We're expecting a big turnout," he said.
The carnival is returning again this year, which is always a popular attraction, organizers said.
Something new this year will be caricature artists who will be on hand to draw their renditions of festival.
McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said two artists will be on-hand for the festival, through the city of McAlester's sponsorship.
"They will be available Friday and Saturday and they will be doing the drawings for free," Sumner said.
Italian Festival Committee member Yvette Martin said there will also be a balloon artist, who will make ballon animals for kids, also at no charge.
Live music is set from 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, featuring a performance by Robby VanVekoven with Ben Thomas.
It's scheduled to continue from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the Rockwell Duo.
Saturday, May 13, features the opening ceremony on the event's second day and a veterans salute from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., all on the festival's main stage.
The festival's Re and Regina are set be crowned around 11 a.m. House music and announcements are scheduled from 11 a.m. until noon.
The Meatball National Car Show, hosted by McAlester Masonic Lodge #9, featuring vintage cars and trucks, is set from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 13, Sumner said.
Also, many of the venders setting up both inside and outside the Expo Center will be working through the 2 Hip Chicks Road Show.
Some of the most popular events at the festival are centered around food. In addition to partaking of the Italian meals offered at the food tent, a couple of Italian food-related competitions are in place.
Spaghetti sauce competition is set from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, with Dusenberry outlining the entry procedure.
"Make some of your sauce and put it a jar," he said. Bring it to the food tent by noon on Saturday, the 13th. Dusenberry said there is no entry fee.
The winner gets a $100 cash prize, with cash prizes also given to the second and third place winners, said Dusenberry.
That's followed by a spaghetti-eating competition for kids from 1 p.m. through 2 p.m. Categories are for kids who are ages 5 and under and from 6 to 12, Dusenberry said.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners and every child who participates will get an Italian Festival apron, he said.
House music, announcements and an open microphone are set from 2 until 3 p.m. on the main stage.
Live music is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. by the Michele Warren Duo.
That's to be followed with a performance from Chris Morris and Blue Zebra from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
This year's Italian Festival includes inflatables and pony rides for children.
Those organizing the event say they are missing Bobby Lenardo, a longtime member of the Italian Festival Committee, who passed away last December.
"We lost a very valuable member of the committee," said Italian Festival Committee member Yvette Martin. "We are still committed on putting on the best festival ever."
Sumner also noted Lenardo's many efforts to make the festival a success.
"We're committed to keeping the festival running," Sumner said, not only in Lenardo's memory, but also to keep bringing a major event to McAlester.
What it like to see the festival embarking on its 51st year?
"I love it," said Murdaugh. "It's a lot of work, but it's well worth it.
"It's a good thing for our community."
