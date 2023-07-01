Lake life brings a different cuisine and this pimento cheeseburger recipe hits just right.
I’ve already tried out this recipe on a couple of occasions this summer and it slapped both times. The pimento and bell peppers offered a nice reprieve from the summer heat, but I also recommend adding a little heat to the burger with some serrano peppers or jalapenos.
On the first batch I made the patties a little small so ensure you make them thick to fit the pretzel bun and tie the whole burger together.
Here’s a list of what you’ll need:
INGREDIENTS
• Ground beef — 80-to-20 ratio ground chuck works best. You can mix in some ground pork if you want, but it still slaps with just beef.
• Dijon mustard
• Barbecue sauce
• Pretzel buns
• Lettuce
• Burger seasoning: I used some Lovera’s steak seasoning and some barbecue seasoning for barbecue and garlic flavor.
Some optional items:
• Serrano peppers — Jalapenos work as a substitution.
• Liquid smoke
• Worcestershire sauce
• Tomato — Sorry, I’m not a tomato guy. But feel free to add.
STEPS
Now that you have what you need, here’s what to do with it:
Add meat in a large bowl and pour in seasoning blend.
Now add the liquid ingredients (Barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke and Dijon mustard).
Mix thoroughly to combine, then form the patties roughly the size of the bun and put a dent in the middle of each before placing on aluminum foil.
You can cook the patties in a pan over medium to high heat to the desired temperature. But my favorite so far is grilling them over aluminum foil on 400 degrees for about 3.5 minutes on each side or until medium.
Place the cooked burgers on a rack or drain, then you can sear the peppers in the grease until they become soft and then remove them and drain.
Toast the burger buns in the pan for about two minutes then it’s time to start plating.
PLATING
Place lettuce on the bottom bun, then add cooked burger patty.
If you like tomato, add it here.
If not, place the serrano, jalapeno and/or bell peppers on top.
Then it’s time for the pimento cheese and for the dinner bell.
