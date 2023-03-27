There are currently 10,000 people living with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) in Oklahoma.
When a person has Parkinson’s Disease, they can lose mobility and function because of poor balance, slowness of movement, tremors, rigidity, and falling. Physical therapy intervention can address these effects of Parkinson’s Disease. PD can also lead to a soft voice, difficulty swallowing, and inability to speak clearly. Speech therapy helps to maintain your speech and swallowing abilities, as well as address cognitive deficits which can be present in some patients.
According to Parkinson.org, research shows that exercise may have a protective effect on the brain, slowing the degeneration of brain cells. It is also an active way of coping with PD. Establishing early exercise habits is an important component of overall Parkinson’s management. Exercise is medicine.
The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance partners with McAlester Regional Health Center to sponsor a community exercise class for any person with Parkinson’s and their caregiver. Every Wednesday, at 11:30 AM, a group of people assemble to participate in a comprehensive program to address the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. This class meets at the McAlester Regional Health Center Wellness Center conference room and is led by a Physical Therapist and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Sherri Welch is a certified “PWR!Moves” physical therapist, customizing each class to address flexibility, strength, agility, balance, coordination, sequences, rhythm, and endurance. The group is trained in high-amplitude functional skills central to daily activities and quality of life, including posture, weight shifting, and spinal mobility.
Joanne Hess is a certified “Parkinson’s Voice Project” therapist specializing in voice, communication, cognition, and swallowing deficits. The group is trained in voice and respiratory exercises to improve loudness and speech intelligibility to communicate with family and friends, cognitive exercises to challenge the brain, and oral motor exercises to prevent swallowing difficulties or drooling.
“You learn you aren’t the only one with these problems”, Donna Kingsolver, participant at the weekly PWR Moves and Loud Crowd commented. “We learn and laugh together. We are a family of friends.”.
We invite you to fight back and build friendships! Come and join us every Wednesday at 11:30 at the MRHC Wellness Center. You do not need a membership to attend, and the class is free.
For more information, please visit Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance, oklahomapa.org, or call Sherri Welch, at 918-429-2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.