Parker Millsap told the News-Capital he planned to bring a lot of energy to his McAlester concert.
He did exactly that and found a lot of the energy reflected right back at him from those attending his McAlester show.
Millsap brought his solo acoustic show to McAlester Sunday night as part of the 2023 Dancing Rabbit Music Festival season with a special Spotlight Series performance at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Millsap, who often performs with a band, performed solo in McAlester — bringing only himself and an acoustic Martin guitar.
That’s all he needed to keep the packed house at Spaceship Earth Coffee enthralled for his performance, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes. He weaved a musical spell extracting every bit of emotion and nuance he could out of his two instruments — meaning his voice and his guitar.
Millsap performed in advance of his new album, “Wilderness Within You,” set for a May 12 release. During the concert, he played a few tracks that have already been released, from the album, “What You’ve Shown Me” and “Running On Time.”
He also performed the album’s title track, to the delight of many of the fans who came out for the Sunday night show.
Millsap made a swing down to McAlester after playing at the famed Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa the Saturday night preceding his Spaceship Earth show. That made McAlester the final stop on this leg of his “Wilderness Within You” tour, giving those who admire Millsap’s music a chance to catch him in an intimate concert setting.
Performing under subdued lighting at Spaceship Earth, Millsap brought his unique vocal and guitar style to an audience ready to receive it, based on their reactions to the show.
Before he stepped onstage, he took off the Western coat he wore, then he strapped on the acoustic Martin guitar he played for the rest of the evening.
Although the outside air felt a might cool Sunday night, Millsap did his best to heat up the atmosphere inside during his set, which lasted about and hour and 20 minutes, with no breaks.
Millsap returned his guitar between most songs, which appeared to be due to his prolific use of open and alternate tunings. He did utilize standard tuning on his rendition of his new song “What You’ve Shown Me,” digging deep into his vocal and spiritual well to wring every bit of nuance he could from the song.
It would be no misnomer to name one of his future albums “The Vocal Stylings of Parker Millsap” since he’s forged both a vocal and guitar instrumental style of his own that elicited cheers and applause from his Spaceship Earth audience.
When the show concluded to an enthusiastic ovation, Millsap thanked the audience and swiftly left the stage, making a line for the front door at Spaceship Earth. Once he exited the venue, he didn’t steal away, but stood outside to chat with audience members who approached him as he stood on the sidewalk in the chilly night air.
Among them were Jim and Deborah Sadler, who let Millsap know how much they enjoyed the show.
Millsap’s concert showed the McAlester’s burgeoning music scene continues to draw out-of-town visitors from McAlester.
Caleb Kretzschmar said he lives in Ada, but he and some friends were in Oklahoma City when they decided to head straight to McAlester for the Parker Millsap concert.
How did he and his friends like the show?
“It was sweet,” said Kretzschmar. “It was breathtaking.”
Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch said Tuesday Millsap brought a great show to McAlester. Although Lynch had previously seen and heard Millsap in concert, including his Dancing Rabbit Music Festival outdoor show in the fall of 2021, the other times Lynch saw Millsap, he performed with a band.
Millsap’s Sunday night show presented an opportunity to hear him perform an entire show with only an acoustic guitar, Lynch noted.
“We had great attendance,” Lynch said of the packed house at Spaceship Earth for Millsap’s concert. He noted McAlester’s music shows, including the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival and its Spotlight Series, are continuing to draw audience members from outside McAlester.
Part of the idea behind the Dancing Rabbit Spotlight Series is to make sure there are events ongoing year-round, in addition to the spring, summer and fall outdoor concerts that make up the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
“We want to make sure McAlester has quality performances” throughout the year, said Lynch.
Jeremy Beaver of Spaceship Earth joined those who were impressed with Millsap’s performance.
“Parker Millsap remains one of the most important artists in American music today and we all saw why on Sunday,” Beaver said.
If the remainder of the Dancing Rabbit Music and other McAlester music shows for the year follow Millsap’s lead, then 2023 should be hopping good time indeed.
