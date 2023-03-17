Singer/songwriter Parker Millsap is returning to McAlester for a special performance in advance of his newest album release.
Millsap is set for a solo performance at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, as part of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival Spotlight Series. He’s playing a ticketed show at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave., in downtown McAlester.
“Parker Millsap is one of the reasons we started this whole thing,” said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch. He said there are still limited tickets available for Millsap’s Spaceship Coffee show.
Millsap played the first fall edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on the outdoor stage in 2021, the festival’s inaugural year.
Lynch said the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is glad to have him back, this time for an up-close and personal performance in an intimate setting at Spaceship Earth.
Millsap’s new album, set for a May 12 release, is titled “Wilderness Within You.” Two tracks from the album, “Running On Time” and “What You’ve Shown Me,” have already been released.
Asked if he might preview some unreleased songs from the new album at his McAlester show, Millsap said he likely will.
“I will probably play two or three other songs from the record,” Millsap said during a phone interview.
He’s anticipating playing and singing at Spaceship Earth.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
Prior to his McAlester show, Millsap performs March 18 in Tulsa as part of the “Live From Cain’s” series at Cain’s Ballroom. It’s a one-hour weekly radio show hosted by singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks, designed to spotlight music from the heartland, from the present as well as the past.
Millsap is taking a break following his McAlester performance, with another leg of the “Wilderness Within You” tour starting up April 26, in Louisville, Kentucky.
A native Oklahoman from Purcell, Millsap, now lives in the Nashville area.
Among his many honors is an Americana Music Association 2014 nomination for Emerging Artist of the Year.
Along with Millsap, that year’s Emerging Artist nominees included a talented group of performers, including Sturgill Simpson, Valerie June, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Hurray for the Riff Raff, described as on old school New Orleans band, with Simpson winning the award.
Millsap would go on to open some shows for the 2014 Americana Music Association’s Artist of the Year and Album of the Year winner, Jason Isbell.
“Wilderness Within You” will be Millsap’s sixth album. Previous albums include “Palisade,” 2012; “Parker Millsap,” 2014; “The Very Last Day,” 2016; “Other Arrangements, 2018, and “Be Here Instead,” 2021.
“The Very Last Day” garnered an Album of the Year nomination from the Americana Music Association for 2016.
Millsap once again found himself in rarified company. With four artists nominated that year, the other three nominees for 2016 Album of the Year from the Americana Music Association were:
• Jason Isbell, “Something More Than Free.”
• Lucinda Williams, “The Ghosts of Highway 20.”
• Chris Stapleton, “Traveller.”
Isbell won the 2016 Album of the Year Award for “Something More Than Free,” along with Song of the Year for an album track, “24 Frames.”
Tickets for Millsap’s McAlester show are $16 in advance or $20 at the door.
Advance tickets are available at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s online site. Go to dancingrabbit.live, then click on the Spotlight Series on the upper screen menu. When the Spotlight Series pops up, scroll down to Parker Millsap for ticket information.
