Everything from a parade with aircraft flyovers to a luncheon are set for Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester.
This year’s Armed Forces Day Luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Scottish Rite Temple at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue.
It will be followed a day later by the Armed Forces Day Parade set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in downtown McAlester.
Theme of the 2023 parade is the 80th anniversary of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, previously known as the Naval Ammunition Plant.
This year the branch of military service being honored at the parade is the U.S. Marines.
Anyone wanting to enter the parade can find the registration form on the city’s website at cityofmcalester.com, with a link to the entry information on the left side of the home page.
Once again organizers are hoping for lots of participation — both from those who participate in this year’s parade by taking part in it as well as from those who line the streets each year as the parade passes by on its route through downtown McAlester.
“We need people in the parade and we need people to come and watch the parade,” said Jeff Wolf, of the Armed Forces Day. Committee.
U.S. Air Force aircraft and planes from the private group known as War Birds plan to conduct flyover passes over McAlester during the downtown parade.
Wolf said the 180th Tactical Wing of the U.S. Air Force plans to send two F-16s to conduct a flyover during the parade.
War Birds set to participate include an A-26 World War II bomber, C-45 cargo planes and AT-6 trainer planes, along with Russian and Canadian trainer aircraft.
Once again Wolf is working with Dennis Wilson of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite along with other volunteers who are organizing this year’s Armed Forces Day activities.
Anyone preferring to pick up a parade registration form in person instead of going with the online registration have several options.
Parade registration forms are available during regular business hours at the reception area inside McAlester City Hall, said McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner.
Registration forms for the parade are also available inside the McAlester Tourism office and the McAlester Public Library.
Cutoff date for parade registration is May 2. Following that date, it may still be still be possible to join the parade lineup, but those not registered will be placed at the end of the parade, without a guarantee they will be announced from the reviewing stand.
Regarding the AFD Luncheon, plans call for the doors of the Scottish Rite Center at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue to open at 11 a.m. on. Friday, May 5, a half-hour prior to the luncheon’s 11:30 a.m. starting time.
Table sponsorships for eight individuals are available for $200 each. Details on costs for individuals are being finalized.
Armed Forces Day events in McAlester are expected to conclude with the downtown, parade, except for individual activities that may continue following the parade’s conclusion. No events are scheduled at McAlester Regional Airport in conjunction with AFD activities,
Organizers said the parade will follow the same route as in previous years.
Parade entrants are to line up at 9 a.m. on A Street on Saturday, May 6.
Plans call for the parade to embark from A Street and then turn and head east down Carl Albert Parkway to Fifth Street.
Upon reaching Fifth Street, the parade heads south for one block before turning west on Choctaw Avenue and continuing west on Choctaw to South Main Street, where the parade concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.