Everything from aircraft flyovers to a parade and luncheon are set for the Armed Forces Day celebration in McAlester.
This year’s Armed Forces Day Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Scottish Rite Temple.
It’s followed by the parade set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in downtown McAlester.
Theme of this year’s parade is the 80th anniversary of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, organizers said of the facility originally known as the Naval Ammunition Plant.
This year the U.S. Marines is the branch of military service to be honored at the parade.
Once again this year, there is no charge for parade entries.
Those wanting to enter the parade can find the entry on the city’s website at cityofmcalester.com, with a link on the left side of the home page.
Organizers are hoping for lots of participation — both from those who participate in this year’s parade as well from spectators at the event.
“We need people in the parade and we need people to come see the parade,” said Jeff Wolf, of the Armed Forces Day Committee.
Wolf said U.S. Air Force aircraft and planes from the private group known as War Birds are confirmed to conduct flyover passes during the downtown parade.
The 180th Tactical Wing of the U.S. Air Force has confirmed it will send two F-16s to conduct a flyover during the parade, Wolf said.
He said the War Birds include an A-26 World War II bomber, C-45 cargo planes, AT-6 trainer planes, as well as Russian and Canadian trainer planes.
Wolf is again working with Dennis Wilson of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite and other volunteers to organize this year’s AFD events.
For those who would prefer to pick up a parade entry form in-person, copies are available during regular business hours from the receptionist inside City Hall, said McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner.
Parade entry forms are also available at the McAlester Public Library, organizers said.
The cutoff date for parade entries is May 2, organizers said. After that, it may still be possible to participate in the parade, but those without entries will be placed at the end and there’s no guarantee they will get an announcement from the reviewing stand.
Plans call for doors to the Scottish Rite Temple at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue to open at 11 a.m. on May 5, prior to the 11:30 a.m. banquet.
Table sponsorships for eight are available for $200 each. Details on costs for individuals have not yet been finalized.
Armed Forces Day activities are expected to conclude with the downtown parade. No events are set at McAlester Regional Airport this year, said organizers.
Organizers said it’s important for everyone who wants to participate in the AFD Parade to complete an entry form — even if they plan to only be walking.
Not only does it help with the lineup logistics, it will help ensure they are announced as they pass by the reviewing stand.
Plans call for parade entrants to line up at 9 a.m. on A Street.
This year’s parade route will be the same as in previous years. Plans call for the parade to embark from A Street and head east down Carl Albert Parkway to Fifth Street.
At Fifth Street the parade will go south for one block and then turn west on Choctaw Avenue to South Main Street.
