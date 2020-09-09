A kitten is cute, cuddly and playful. Who could resist one? Most people who decide to adopt a cat choose a kitten.
Why not consider adopting an adult cat or two? Older cats make loving companions for the family whose children have grown up and moved away, retired couples or singles. Most are already litter box trained, have been neutered or spayed and vaccinated. They may even come with a health history to give to your vet. If there are active young children in the house, an older cat already knows how to keep out of the way and is less vulnerable to accidental harm than a kitten is. An older cat’s personality is already developed so you know what you are getting. Spend some time with her at the shelter to get an idea of what kind of personality she has and if she will be a good match for you and your family. She might be stressed and frightened when she first comes to live with you. Everything will be new and strange. Be patient with her while she gets familiar with her new surroundings.
Senior cats already know basic household manners, like not pouncing on you in the middle of the night and that scratching posts, not furniture, are for scratching. You can also avoid the kitten crazies. It is fun to watch a kitten play and run wildly through the house. It isn’t as much fun at 2:00 A.M. Kittens are also hard on your furniture and drapes. Older cats are happy to just relax with you. They make great napping buddies.
An older cat not only understands how to use a litter box, she knows how to find it after you show her once, or maybe twice. She won’t require the amount of supervision that a kitten does. She has already had years of living with a family and knows what is expected. If she doesn’t yet know all that she should to live at your house, she will learn quickly. She has a better attention span and impulse control than a kitten does. You can feel comfortable leaving her home alone while you are gone for the day.
If you already have an older cat that is lonely because of losing her feline companion, another older cat would be a good adoption choice. Kittens are often too busy and active for an older cat to tolerate.
Older cats may have health problems that a kitten might not have. If you are comfortable with continued veterinary care consider adopting an older cat with special needs. They also come with wonderful personalities just like the completely healthy ones.
Preparing your home for a senior cat is not any different that preparing for a kitten. You will need appropriate food, a bed, bowls, a litter box and litter, toys and a scratching post. There will be a period of adjustment while she learns what is expected of her. Take your time and give her a lot of attention. You will both enjoy the process.
Older cats are grateful to get a new home, especially if they have spent many months in a shelter. They seem to know that they have been rescued. They are the hardest to find homes for so when you adopt a senior cat you are truly saving a life. Shelters are full of wonderful adult cats waiting for a new home. Go take a look. There may be a cat there who is perfect for you.
If you would like to adopt a senior cat the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The adoption fee for cats is $15 and $20 for dogs. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.