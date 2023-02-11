Oklahoma 4-Hers looking to further develop the life skills they have learned in 4-H should consider applying to become a State 4-H Ambassador. For more than a quarter of a century, club members have been serving as ambassadors to the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program, and continuing to make the best better.
Cathy Allen, 4-H curriculum coordinator at the State 4-H Office at Oklahoma State University said applications to be part of this select group are due March 8. Applicants must be 13 years of age or older by the application deadline and have at least one year of high school remaining.
“Ambassadors have a unique role within 4-H as they serve dual roles in working with club members, as well as adult partners. They make 4-H more visible in their counties and across the state, maintain relationships with 4-H alumni and supporters and help club members tell the 4-H story,” Allen said. “Our ambassadors this last year were involved in a variety of activities that not only enhanced the 4-H program overall, but also helped them build upon the life skills they had already started developing.”
Cathy Allen said the three-part interview process includes an extemporaneous speech, a face-to-face interview and a writing assignment.
“We’re looking for 4-H’ers who are self-motivated, enthusiastic about the program and youth who are looking to enhance their leadership skills and accept responsibility,” Cathy Allen said. “As an ambassador, youth will also develop their public speaking skills to promote the 4-H organization across the state.” Pittsburg County 4-H has a long history with this program. We have had at least one State 4-H Ambassador since 1999. We currently have 5 students on the state team including Reed Marcum and Kynli Jones, McAlester High School; Jenessa Dugger, Lakewood Christian School; Ember Duffy, Haileyville High School and Solar Starr, Crowder High School.
For more information about the State 4-H Ambassador program or the application process, give me a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.