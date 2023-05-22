Recently we held the Southeast District Shotgun Contest in Ada and Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented.
Results for the Skeet and Trap events were as follows:
Intermediate Skeet (ages 12-14)
9th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder
Senior Skeet (ages 15+)
3rd Place-JW Ragan, Crowder
4th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
5th Place-Daustin Thomas, Crowder
8th Place-Conner Thomas, Crowder
9th Place-Kaylee Sanchez, Crowder
Senior Skeet Teams
2nd Place-Daustin Thomas, Jonathan Bullard and JW Ragan
3rd Place-Solar Starr, Conner Thomas, Kaylee Sanchez
Intermediate Trap
8th Place-Garrett Sims, Crowder
Senior Trap
6th Place-Tommy Sims, Canadian
Intermediate Trap Team-
4th Place-Solar Starr, Garrett Sims, and Dax Johnson (Crowder)
Senior Trap Team
4th Place-Daustin Thomas, Jonathan Bullard, JW Ragan
5th Place-Conner Thomas, Kaylee Sanchez, Tommy Sims
In addition, our district 4-H conducts a Hi Point Award for all events for our individual participants.
Hailee Hutchinson of Clover Power 4-H and Cooper Bryant of Frink-Chambers finished tied for 4th in Junior Hi Point for ages 9-11 out of all district shooting sports events that include-archery, rifle, and shotgun.
Jonathan Bullard won the Senior Hi Point and Spencer Autrey of Hartshorne finished 3rd and Brooklyn Autrey of Hartshorne finished 4th.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu
