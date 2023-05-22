Greg Owen

Recently we held the Southeast District Shotgun Contest in Ada and Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented.

Results for the Skeet and Trap events were as follows:

Intermediate Skeet (ages 12-14)

9th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder

Senior Skeet (ages 15+)

3rd Place-JW Ragan, Crowder

4th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

5th Place-Daustin Thomas, Crowder

8th Place-Conner Thomas, Crowder

9th Place-Kaylee Sanchez, Crowder

Senior Skeet Teams

2nd Place-Daustin Thomas, Jonathan Bullard and JW Ragan

3rd Place-Solar Starr, Conner Thomas, Kaylee Sanchez

Intermediate Trap

8th Place-Garrett Sims, Crowder

Senior Trap

6th Place-Tommy Sims, Canadian

Intermediate Trap Team-

4th Place-Solar Starr, Garrett Sims, and Dax Johnson (Crowder)

Senior Trap Team

4th Place-Daustin Thomas, Jonathan Bullard, JW Ragan

5th Place-Conner Thomas, Kaylee Sanchez, Tommy Sims

In addition, our district 4-H conducts a Hi Point Award for all events for our individual participants.

Hailee Hutchinson of Clover Power 4-H and Cooper Bryant of Frink-Chambers finished tied for 4th in Junior Hi Point for ages 9-11 out of all district shooting sports events that include-archery, rifle, and shotgun.

Jonathan Bullard won the Senior Hi Point and Spencer Autrey of Hartshorne finished 3rd and Brooklyn Autrey of Hartshorne finished 4th.

For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu

