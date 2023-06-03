Recently we held the annual Southeast District 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at Murray State College. Pittsburg County 4-H was very well represented with a record number of entries for our county. Results were as follows:
Senior Livestock Judging Teams (grades 8-12)
7th Place-Jones Academy-Jimmy Trejo Rains, Fichik Willis, Carlyle Josey and Autumn Johnston
9th Place-Jones Academy-Adrian Perez, Alyssa Lukes, Raiden Josey, Adriana Montejo
Individual Senior Placings were as follows:
14th Place-Carlyle Josey
20th Place-Jimmy Trejo Rains
25th-Alyssa Lukes
26th-Raiden Josey
28th-Adriana Montejo
29th-Autumn Johnston
31st-Adrian Perez
32nd-Fichik Willis
Junior Livestock Judging Teams (grades 3-7)
1st Place-Hartshorne-Javen Sparks, Kade Spears, Parker Irwin, Jailey Sparks
7th Place-Indianola-Alex Peery, Brody Lott, Calleigh Tarron, Paislee Vaughan
14th-Savanna-Carson Smith, Aspen Carson, Brody Roberts
16th Place-Savanna-Pepper Spence, Boston Brown, Charlie Roberts, Karter Farmer
Individual Junior Placings-
2nd Place-Javen Sparks
5th Place-Kade Spears
7th Place-Alex Peery
19th Place-Addie Ward, Hartshorne
20th-Jailey Sparks
21st-Brody Lott
24th-Parker Irwin
31st-Charlie Roberts
39th-Aspen Carson
41st-Calleigh Tarron
43rd-Graeme Brinlee, Hartshorne
44th-Brody Roberts
50th-Paislee Vaughan
62nd-Boston Brown
71st-Carson Smith
77th-Pepper Spence
90th-Tatum Fuller, Indianola
91st-Karter Farmer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.