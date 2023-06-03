Greg Owen

Recently we held the annual Southeast District 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at Murray State College. Pittsburg County 4-H was very well represented with a record number of entries for our county. Results were as follows:

Senior Livestock Judging Teams (grades 8-12)

7th Place-Jones Academy-Jimmy Trejo Rains, Fichik Willis, Carlyle Josey and Autumn Johnston

9th Place-Jones Academy-Adrian Perez, Alyssa Lukes, Raiden Josey, Adriana Montejo

Individual Senior Placings were as follows:

14th Place-Carlyle Josey

20th Place-Jimmy Trejo Rains

25th-Alyssa Lukes

26th-Raiden Josey

28th-Adriana Montejo

29th-Autumn Johnston

31st-Adrian Perez

32nd-Fichik Willis

Junior Livestock Judging Teams (grades 3-7)

1st Place-Hartshorne-Javen Sparks, Kade Spears, Parker Irwin, Jailey Sparks

7th Place-Indianola-Alex Peery, Brody Lott, Calleigh Tarron, Paislee Vaughan

14th-Savanna-Carson Smith, Aspen Carson, Brody Roberts

16th Place-Savanna-Pepper Spence, Boston Brown, Charlie Roberts, Karter Farmer

Individual Junior Placings-

2nd Place-Javen Sparks

5th Place-Kade Spears

7th Place-Alex Peery

19th Place-Addie Ward, Hartshorne

20th-Jailey Sparks

21st-Brody Lott

24th-Parker Irwin

31st-Charlie Roberts

39th-Aspen Carson

41st-Calleigh Tarron

43rd-Graeme Brinlee, Hartshorne

44th-Brody Roberts

50th-Paislee Vaughan

62nd-Boston Brown

71st-Carson Smith

77th-Pepper Spence

90th-Tatum Fuller, Indianola

91st-Karter Farmer

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

