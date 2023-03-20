Our first SE District Contest Day will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at Atoka High School, 1758 S. Greathouse Dr., Atoka, OK.
Location is tentative at this time. We will hold district contests for Livestock Quiz Bowl (junior and senior), Clover Bowl (junior and senior), Duds to Dazzle, Job Readiness, and Natural Resources Contest. A virtual contest for Graphic Design will also be included. These are not qualifying contests for Round Up; rather another opportunity for 4-H’ers to share their project area knowledge and develop a better understanding of the competitions.
Registration Information:
Counties may register one Junior Team and one Senior Team for Livestock Quiz Bowl, Clover Bowl, and Duds to Dazzle. Job Readiness is open to Senior individuals only, and Natural Resources Contest and Graphic Design Contest are open to Junior and Senior individuals. Juniors are considered Grades 3-7, and Seniors are Grades 8-12. We will follow the contest rules from Oklahoma 4-H Round Up for each competition.
Registration will be as follows:
Livestock Quiz Bowl team- $10/team
Clover Bowl team- $10/team
Duds to Dazzle team- $15/team
Job Readiness- Free
Natural Resources Contest- Free
Graphic Design Contest- Free
Registration due by April 5, 2023. Checks for registration fees are to be mailed to the OSU Extension SE District by April 5, 2023. Please make checks payable to OSU Southeast District Extension.
Schedule for the Day:
9 a.m. Livestock Quiz Bowl (both junior and seniors)
9 a.m. Duds to Dazzle (both juniors and seniors)
9 a.m. Natural Resources Contest (both juniors and seniors; this is a come and go contest that participants can compete in between their other contests throughout the day)
1 p.m. Job Readiness (seniors only, in person and Zoom; will work clover bowl participants into interviews if they want to participate)
1 p.m. Clover Bowl (both juniors and seniors)
Graphic Design Contest entries must be submitted by Monday, April 17. See attached guidelines for details.
