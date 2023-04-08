Pittsburg County 4-H recently hosted the Southeast District 4-H Archery, Air Rifle and Air Pistol Contest at the EXPO. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented that day. Results were as follows:
Intermediate Air Pistol (ages 12-14 as of 8/1/2022)
3rd Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
Senior Air Pistol (ages 15+ as of 8/1/2022)
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
2nd Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
4th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
Intermediate Air Rifle
7th Place-Jordyn Washington
10th Place-Tyler Thomason, Lakewood
11th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder
12th Place-Bryan Clark, Haileyville
Senior Air Rifle
1st Place-Spencer Autrey
2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey
Junior Genesis (age 9-11 as of 8/1/2022)
1st Place-Hailee Hutchinson, Clover Power
7th Place-Pheonix Gallegos, Haileyville
14th Place-Ashlin Wilson, Haileyville
Intermediate Recurve Archery
6th Place-Solar Starr
Senior Recurve
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
Junior Compound
1st Place-Cooper Bryant, Frink-Chambers
6th Place-Cheyenne Wright, Haileyville
Intermediate Compound
3rd Place-Kody Boatright, Haileyville
4th Place-Garrett Sims, Crowder
7th Place-Landon Thain, Tannehill
8th Place-Solar Starr
11th Place-Bryan Clark
12th Place-Natalie Hollingshead, Clover Power
Senior Compound
4th Place-Jonathan Bullard
5th Place-Spencer Autrey
6th Place-Tommy Sims, Crowder
8th Place-Brooklyn Autrey
Junior 3-D Genesis
3rd Place-Hailee Hutchinson
Senior 3-D Recurve
2nd Place-Jonathan Bullard
Junior 3-D Compound
3rd Place-Cooper Bryant
Intermediate 3-D Compound
3rd Place-Garrett Sims
6th Place-Solar Starr
7th Place-Bryan Clark
8th Place-Landon Thain
9th Place-Natalie Hollingshead
Senior 3-D Compound
3rd Place-Tommy Sims
4th Place-Jonathan Bullard
5th Place-Spencer Autrey
6th Place-Brooklyn Autrey
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
