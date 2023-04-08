Greg Owen

Pittsburg County 4-H recently hosted the Southeast District 4-H Archery, Air Rifle and Air Pistol Contest at the EXPO. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented that day. Results were as follows:

Intermediate Air Pistol (ages 12-14 as of 8/1/2022)

3rd Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power

Senior Air Pistol (ages 15+ as of 8/1/2022)

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

2nd Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne

3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne

4th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power

Intermediate Air Rifle

7th Place-Jordyn Washington

10th Place-Tyler Thomason, Lakewood

11th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder

12th Place-Bryan Clark, Haileyville

Senior Air Rifle

1st Place-Spencer Autrey

2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey

Junior Genesis (age 9-11 as of 8/1/2022)

1st Place-Hailee Hutchinson, Clover Power

7th Place-Pheonix Gallegos, Haileyville

14th Place-Ashlin Wilson, Haileyville

Intermediate Recurve Archery

6th Place-Solar Starr

Senior Recurve

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

Junior Compound

1st Place-Cooper Bryant, Frink-Chambers

6th Place-Cheyenne Wright, Haileyville

Intermediate Compound

3rd Place-Kody Boatright, Haileyville

4th Place-Garrett Sims, Crowder

7th Place-Landon Thain, Tannehill

8th Place-Solar Starr

11th Place-Bryan Clark

12th Place-Natalie Hollingshead, Clover Power

Senior Compound

4th Place-Jonathan Bullard

5th Place-Spencer Autrey

6th Place-Tommy Sims, Crowder

8th Place-Brooklyn Autrey

Junior 3-D Genesis

3rd Place-Hailee Hutchinson

Senior 3-D Recurve

2nd Place-Jonathan Bullard

Junior 3-D Compound

3rd Place-Cooper Bryant

Intermediate 3-D Compound

3rd Place-Garrett Sims

6th Place-Solar Starr

7th Place-Bryan Clark

8th Place-Landon Thain

9th Place-Natalie Hollingshead

Senior 3-D Compound

3rd Place-Tommy Sims

4th Place-Jonathan Bullard

5th Place-Spencer Autrey

6th Place-Brooklyn Autrey

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu

