Pittsburg County 4-H recently hosted the Southeast District 4-H Speech Contest at the McAlester First Baptist Church.

There were a total of 323 youth participating and they gave a combined 274 presentations which is a new record for this event. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented with 55 presentations. Results for our county were as follows:

Frink-Chambers

Did Not Place- Adalyn Yancey, Intermediate Famous Person-

5th place Adalyn Yancey and McKenzie Yancey-Intermediate Illustrated Speech, Category 8-Social Sciences

3rd place- Addison Dixon, Junior Famous Person-

3rd place-Addison Vicars and Asher Dotson-Junior Illustrated Team, Category 5, Science and Technology

Did Not Place-Alexis Ross, Intermediate Power-point

Did Not Place-Alexis Ross, Intermediate Famous Person

Did Not Place-Avery Vicars, Junior Power-point

Did Not Place-Brantlie Williams, Junior Illustrated, Category 4, Plant and Natural Sciences

Did Not Place-Cooper Bryant, Intermediate Power-point

2nd Place-Cooper Bryant and Kaden Kay, Intermediate Famous Person Team

3rd Place-Hailey Stephan, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 8, Social Sciences

4th Place-Hailey Stephan and Karsyn Alsup, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts

Did Not Place-Harper Riddel, Junior Famous Person

Did Not Place-Izzy Conner, Intermediate Famous Person

4th Place-Jagger McCabe, Junior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness

1st Place-Jaxon Tarron, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts

4th Place-Katie Price, Intermediate Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness

Did Not Place-Katie Price, Intermediate Famous Person

Did Not Place-Landri Henry, Junior Power-point

1st Place-Louis Martinez, Junior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness

1st Place-Maggie Neill and Bentley Edwards, Junior Famous Person Team

4th Place-Preslie Angeli and Phyfer Beck, Junior Illustrated Team, Category 5, Science and Technology

Did Not Place-Ruby Kellogg, Intermediate Power-point

2nd Place-Ruby Kellogg and Caroline Callaway, Intermediate Illustrated Team, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts

4th Place-Sadie Miller, Junior Speech, Category 4, Plant and Natural Sciences

3rd Place-Sara Kellogg, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 10, Foods

Did Not Place-Sara Kellogg, Intermediate Extemporaneous

Did Not Place-Shae Biafore, Intermediate Power-point

Did Not Place-Sophie Eaton and Ava Aldridge, Intermediate Illustrated Team, Category 10, Foods

Haileyville

5th Place-Aiden Jennings, Senior Power-point

5th Place-Aiden Jennings, Senior Extemporaneous

2nd Place-Ember Duffy, Senior Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts

5th Place-Preshize Malone, Intermediate Speech, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts

Hartshorne

2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Senior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness

3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Senior Power-point

4th Place-MaKayla Autrey, Intermediate Speech, Category 4, Plant and Natural Sciences

2nd Place-Spencer Autrey, Senior Speech, Category 3, General Ag.

Jones Academy

2nd Place-Carlyle Josey and Adrian Perez, Senior Illustrated Team, Category 9, Communication and Visual Arts

1st Place-Fichik Willis, Senior Illustrated, Category 7, Family and Consumer Sciences

Savanna

2nd Place-Charlie Roberts and Daniel Tannehill, Junior Famous Person Team

Did Not Place-Kolbi McGuire, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 10, Foods

4th Place-Lylah Bowen and Tristen Parker, Junior Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts

5th Place-Natalie Hollingshead, Senior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness

3rd Place-Natalie Hollingshead, Senior Extemporaneous

Did Not Place-Pepper Spence, Junior Famous Person

2nd Place-Sayler Crawley and Karter Farmer, Junior Illustrated Team, Category 5, Science and Technology

McAlester High School

4th Place-Jayde Lee, Senior Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts

1st Place-Reed Marcum, Senior Speech, Category 8, Social Sciences

Quinton-

3rd Place-Jaylee Kelso, Intermediate Speech, Category 5, Science and Technology

Lakewood-

Did Not Place-Jessica Gragert, Intermediate Power-point

Did Not Place-Jessica Gragert, Intermediate Extemporaneous

1st Place-Macie Graves, Senior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness

Puterbaugh

4th Place-Noah Few, Intermediate Extemporaneous

Canadian

4th Place-Rylie Hamilton, Intermediate Speech, Category 2, Small Animal/Pets

Crowder

5th Place-Solar Starr, Senior Speech, Category 8, Social Sciences

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu

