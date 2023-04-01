Pittsburg County 4-H recently hosted the Southeast District 4-H Speech Contest at the McAlester First Baptist Church.
There were a total of 323 youth participating and they gave a combined 274 presentations which is a new record for this event. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented with 55 presentations. Results for our county were as follows:
Frink-Chambers
Did Not Place- Adalyn Yancey, Intermediate Famous Person-
5th place Adalyn Yancey and McKenzie Yancey-Intermediate Illustrated Speech, Category 8-Social Sciences
3rd place- Addison Dixon, Junior Famous Person-
3rd place-Addison Vicars and Asher Dotson-Junior Illustrated Team, Category 5, Science and Technology
Did Not Place-Alexis Ross, Intermediate Power-point
Did Not Place-Alexis Ross, Intermediate Famous Person
Did Not Place-Avery Vicars, Junior Power-point
Did Not Place-Brantlie Williams, Junior Illustrated, Category 4, Plant and Natural Sciences
Did Not Place-Cooper Bryant, Intermediate Power-point
2nd Place-Cooper Bryant and Kaden Kay, Intermediate Famous Person Team
3rd Place-Hailey Stephan, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 8, Social Sciences
4th Place-Hailey Stephan and Karsyn Alsup, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts
Did Not Place-Harper Riddel, Junior Famous Person
Did Not Place-Izzy Conner, Intermediate Famous Person
4th Place-Jagger McCabe, Junior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness
1st Place-Jaxon Tarron, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts
4th Place-Katie Price, Intermediate Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness
Did Not Place-Katie Price, Intermediate Famous Person
Did Not Place-Landri Henry, Junior Power-point
1st Place-Louis Martinez, Junior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness
1st Place-Maggie Neill and Bentley Edwards, Junior Famous Person Team
4th Place-Preslie Angeli and Phyfer Beck, Junior Illustrated Team, Category 5, Science and Technology
Did Not Place-Ruby Kellogg, Intermediate Power-point
2nd Place-Ruby Kellogg and Caroline Callaway, Intermediate Illustrated Team, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts
4th Place-Sadie Miller, Junior Speech, Category 4, Plant and Natural Sciences
3rd Place-Sara Kellogg, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 10, Foods
Did Not Place-Sara Kellogg, Intermediate Extemporaneous
Did Not Place-Shae Biafore, Intermediate Power-point
Did Not Place-Sophie Eaton and Ava Aldridge, Intermediate Illustrated Team, Category 10, Foods
Haileyville
5th Place-Aiden Jennings, Senior Power-point
5th Place-Aiden Jennings, Senior Extemporaneous
2nd Place-Ember Duffy, Senior Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts
5th Place-Preshize Malone, Intermediate Speech, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts
Hartshorne
2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Senior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness
3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Senior Power-point
4th Place-MaKayla Autrey, Intermediate Speech, Category 4, Plant and Natural Sciences
2nd Place-Spencer Autrey, Senior Speech, Category 3, General Ag.
Jones Academy
2nd Place-Carlyle Josey and Adrian Perez, Senior Illustrated Team, Category 9, Communication and Visual Arts
1st Place-Fichik Willis, Senior Illustrated, Category 7, Family and Consumer Sciences
Savanna
2nd Place-Charlie Roberts and Daniel Tannehill, Junior Famous Person Team
Did Not Place-Kolbi McGuire, Intermediate Illustrated, Category 10, Foods
4th Place-Lylah Bowen and Tristen Parker, Junior Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts
5th Place-Natalie Hollingshead, Senior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness
3rd Place-Natalie Hollingshead, Senior Extemporaneous
Did Not Place-Pepper Spence, Junior Famous Person
2nd Place-Sayler Crawley and Karter Farmer, Junior Illustrated Team, Category 5, Science and Technology
McAlester High School
4th Place-Jayde Lee, Senior Illustrated, Category 6, Communication and Visual Arts
1st Place-Reed Marcum, Senior Speech, Category 8, Social Sciences
Quinton-
3rd Place-Jaylee Kelso, Intermediate Speech, Category 5, Science and Technology
Lakewood-
Did Not Place-Jessica Gragert, Intermediate Power-point
Did Not Place-Jessica Gragert, Intermediate Extemporaneous
1st Place-Macie Graves, Senior Speech, Category 9, Health and Wellness
Puterbaugh
4th Place-Noah Few, Intermediate Extemporaneous
Canadian
4th Place-Rylie Hamilton, Intermediate Speech, Category 2, Small Animal/Pets
Crowder
5th Place-Solar Starr, Senior Speech, Category 8, Social Sciences
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.