Twenty-nine Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development members representing 16 counties recently participated in the 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.
In all, 718 youth, ages 14-18, from 42 states participated in the competition. This was a record number of states participating, with the last record being 39 states in 2022.
Pittsburg County 4-Hers who made the trek north include Clover Power 4-H-Jonathan Bullard, Shannon Francies and Ammon Hovey; Hartshorne-Brooklyn and Spencer Autrey. This was a record number of youth from Pittsburg County for the National contest.
Ruth Pratt, Oklahoma State University Extension assistant specialist in the state 4-H office, who serves as the statewide coordinator for the shooting sports program, said this is the major competition in the country for 4-H shooting sports youth.
“Our 4-H members work hard and set goals year after year to be able to be a part of the National 4-H Shooting Sports team. Oklahoma sends the top four participants from our qualifying contests to the national championships,” Pratt said. “This event is a national championship, so these kids are competing against the best youth from across the nation. They arrived on a Sunday and their schedule was packed full until the following Friday. They learn so much and meet people from all over the United States.”
The national competition offers nine disciplines in which to participate, and Oklahoma was represented in eight of the disciplines. Brooklyn Autrey qualified in Muzzleloader. She placed 68th overall and her team finished 5th. Shannon Francies qualified in Air Pistol. He finished 54th overall and his team finished 12th. Spencer Autrey qualified in Small Bore Pistol. He finished 57th overall. Jonathan Bullard and Ammon Hovey both qualified in Recurve Archery. Ammon placed 42nd overall and Jonathan placed 54th overall and their team finished 15th.
Our 4-H program is proud of all of the participants from our county. They did a great job representing our county and Oklahoma at the national competition.”
Pratt said the shooting sports program encompasses all the goals of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program. Shooting sports provides participants with hands-on learning opportunities on the range and builds life skills that can be used off the range.
“Shooting Sports is all about education and positive youth development. Members learn life skills, safety, and personal development through the shooting sports project.” Pratt said. “They gain skills in working on their own, as well as working collaboratively.”
For more information about shooting sports give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.