In coordination with the County Free Fair, our 4-H program holds our annual County 4-H Rifle, Archery and Shotgun contests on the weekends leading up to the county fair. The Rifle Shoot was held on August 12 at the Collins Wildlife Facility and the Shotgun and Archery Contests were held north of Crowder on August 19. Results were as follows:
Junior Air Rifle (ages 9-11)
1st Place-Noah Burgess, Quinton
Intermediate Air Rifle (ages 12-14)
1st -Solar Starr, Crowder
2nd-Benjamin Hovey, Clover Power
3rd-Bryan Clark, Haileyville
4th-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Senior Air Rifle (ages 15+)
1st-Ammon Hovey, Clover Power
2nd-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power
3rd-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
Intermediate Air Pistol
1st-Landon Thain, Tannehill
2nd-Bryan Clark, Haileyville
Senior Air Pistol
1st-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
2nd-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
.22 Scoped, .22 Open and .22 Pistol
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
Intermediate Shotgun Trap
1st-Solar Starr
2nd-Dax Johnson, Crowder
3rd-Benjamin Hovey
Senior Shotgun Trap
1st-JW Ragan, Crowder
2nd-Jonathan Bullard
3rd-Samuel Hovey
4th-Conner Thomas, Crowder
5th-Ammon Hovey
6th-Kaylee Sanchez, Crowder
Intermediate Shotgun Skeet-
1st Place-Solar Starr
2nd-Dax Johnson
Senior Shotgun Skeet-
1st-Jonathan Bullard
2nd-Conner Thomas
3rd-JW Ragan
4th-Kaylee Sanchez
Junior Recurve Archery
1st-Hailee Hutchinson, Clover Power
2nd-Pheonix Gallegos, Haileyville
3rd-Lilli Cox, Canadian
4th-Aleah Coplen, Canadian
5th-Asa Coplen, Canadian
Intermediate Recurve Archery
1st-Benjamin Hovey
2nd-Bryan Clark
3rd-Owen Everly, Lakewood
4th-Landon Thain
5th Place-Shane Francie
6th-Asher Coplen, Canadian
7th-Anna Coplen, Canadian
Senior Recurve Archery
1st-Ammon Hovey
2nd-Jonathan Bullard
3rd-Samuel Hovey
Junior Compound Archery
1st-Lillie Cox
2nd-Hailee Hutchinson
3rd-Pheonix Gallegos
4th-Cheyenne Wright, Haileyville
5th-Asa Coplen
6th-Aleah Coplen
Intermediate Compound Archery
1st-Kody Boatright, Haileyville
2nd-Landon Thain
3rd-Bryan Clark
4th-Solar Starr
5th-Owen Everly
6th-Benjamin Hovey
7th-Anna Coplen
8th-Shane Francies
9th-Asher Coplen
Senior Compound Archery
1st-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
2nd-Jonathan Bullard
3rd-Natalie Hollingshead, Savanna
We also do a Hi-Point award for all shooting sports categories combined based on placings in all shooting sports events combined. The top three Shooting Sports Hi Point award winners were as follows:
Junior Hi Point
1st Place-Hailee Hutchinson
2nd Place-Lillie Cox
3rd Place-Pheonix Gallegos
Intermediate Hi Point
1st Place-Solar Starr
2nd Place-Bryan Clark
3rd Place-Benjamin Hovey
Senior Hi Point
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Ammon Hovey
3rd Place-Samuel Hovey
Awards will be presented on Saturday, September 9 at the EXPO at 4 p.m. at the County Fair Awards Ceremony. For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
