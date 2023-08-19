The Pittsburg County Free Fair will be here before we know it. The County Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5-Saturday, September 9.
There are a couple of important dates leading up to the County Fair. All livestock and rabbit entries are due by August 25 by a postmark deadline. Mandatory Poultry testing is set for Saturday, August 26 from 10-4 p.m. in the west side of the EXPO.
This will be the only poultry testing allowed for the County Fair. Fair books are now available but are limited to one per family. We do have the ability to email you the fair book as well.
4-H Indoor exhibits we are asking for a pre-entry form to be completed for all known entries due to my office by September 1. The schedule for the County Fair is as follows:
Virtual Floriculture Judging will be open from Monday, September 4 at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 7th.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Noon - 7 p.m. Non-Animal Exhibit
Entries accepted in Expo Center.
Junior Poultry and Rabbit Posters accepted in Expo Center
Individual set up of exhibit pens in livestock barns.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Exhibit is Closed to the Public till 9 a.m. Thursday Morning
9 a.m. Judging of all Non-Animal Entries
Exhibit Hall closed to public for judging
4 p.m. Poultry Egg Judging Contest
Check-in, Room 101, Expo Center (Section 530)
Thursday, Sept. 7
9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
9 a.m. Tractor Driving Contest
Written portion- Expo Building Room 101
(Section 520)
9:30 a.m. Land Judging Contest - Check-in at
Expo Center, Room 101 (Section 510)
9:30 a.m. Okie Quiz Contest
Expo Center, Room 101 (Section 511)
11 a.m. Tractor Driving Contest- Driving portion
11:30 a.m. FCS Skill-a-Thon, Animal Science Skill-a-Thon, Wildlife Skill-a-Thon
Shooting Sports Skill-A-Thon and Consumer Judging, check-in Room 101 Expo
(Sections 570-590)
3 – 5 pm. Rabbit Check in – east end of Verner Building (Sections 620 & 620A)
4 p.m. Barns Open - Livestock may be penned
4 – 7 p.m. Junior Poultry & Rabbit Poster Contest
(Section 600)
4 - 7 p.m. Poultry and Pigeons Check-in – west end of Verner Barn (Section 600 & 600A)
All Poultry and Pigeons will be caged.
Poultry and Pigeons must pre-enter at testing in the Expo Hall,
on Saturday, August 27. Only test day.
5 - 7 p.m. Goat Check-in at Hopper Barn (Sects 700 & 700A) No check-ins after 7 p.m.
5:30 p.m. Rabbit Show at east end of Verner Building
5:30 p.m. Marty Westerman Magic Show – Room 101, Expo Center – Free Admission
5:30 p.m. Talent Contest entries accepted - Room 101,
Expo Center
6:30 p.m. Talent Contest begins – Room 101, Expo Center
Friday, Sept. 8
8 a.m.-10 p.m. Livestock Barns Open
8 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest Check-in – Expo Center, Room 101 (Section 500)
9 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest
9 a.m. – Noon Youth Day Activities
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
11 a.m. Junior Poultry Meat Judging Contest -Check-in, Rm 101, Expo Center (Section 600)
11 a.m. Aggie Olympics – Tractor Driving Area
(Section 560)
Noon Poultry and Pigeon Judging begins.
Barn closed to public for judging.
5 – 7 p.m. Rabbit Entries Released All entries must be removed during this time
5 - 7 p.m. Beef - Sheep - Swine Check-in (Sections 710 - 730) Beef check-in on grass area
Sheep check-in at Hopper Barn Swine check-in at Sherrill/Crawley Barn
6 p.m. Pittsburg County Spotlight Show – Burger Barn (Section 740A)
7 p.m. Goat Show- Burger Barn
Saturday, Sept. 9
7 a.m. Livestock Barns Open
7:30 a.m. Junior Poultry Crowing Contest - Verner Barn (Section 600)
7:30 a.m. Junior Poultry Ugly Chicken Contest - Check-in at South Door of Verner Barn
7:30 a.m. Junior Poultry Pretty Chicken Contest - Check-in at South Door of Verner Barn
8 a.m. Peewee Swine Show followed by Junior Swine Show (Section 720 & 720A)
Sheep Show - Immediately following Swine Show (Section 730 & 730A)
Cattle Show - Immediately following Sheep Show (Section 710 & 710A)
All Around Showmanship Contest - Immediately following Beef Showmanship
All animal exhibits released after their event unless qualified for All-Around Showmanship
2 p.m. Peewee Mini Hereford Heifer Show (Section 750A)
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
Noon All event placing turned into the Fair Office by Superintendents
10 a.m. - Noon Poultry Entries Released at Verner Barn. All entries must be removed during this time.
Noon - 4 p.m. Non-Animal Entries Released
4 p.m. Verner Barn closes; All exhibits must be removed at this time. NO EXCEPTIONS
4 p.m. 4-H Best ALL-AROUND Contest - Check-in, Expo Center, Room 101
Awards Program – immediately following Best All-Around Contest
