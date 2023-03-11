Each year Pittsburg County 4-H holds our annual 4-H Food Science and Nutrition Poster Contest has a way to prepare our students for the Pittsburg County Fair to be held in September.
These exhibit entries come directly out of the County Fair book. Entries from the 2022 County Fair may not be entered but entries in this contest may be entered in the 2023 County Fair. Entries are due April 4th by 5 p.m. Posters and Educational Displays must be permanently signed and dated on the back prior to lamination. Judging committee may mark or punch if not marked. Text of posters and displays should be readable from at least 10 ft. away. Posters are 14” x 22”, Educational Displays 3’ x 3’ (width x depth) and self-standing. Clover-buds may enter in Level 2 classes; please indicate on back of board that entry is for Clover-bud.
DIVERSITY EXHIBITS
LEVEL TWO — Grades 3-5
Educational poster based on breads OR cheeses of another country or countries.
LEVEL THREE AND FOUR — Grades 6-12
Educational poster based on the foods from another culture. Can be based on a cultural celebration
NUTRITION EXHIBITS
LEVEL TWO — Grades 3-5
Educational poster based on recipe modification for healthful eating.
LEVEL THREE — Grades 6-8
Educational poster based on the nutritional contributions of fruits and vegetables
LEVEL FOUR — Grades 9-12
Educational display based on a recipe modification to include: (1) Original recipe and what modifications were made (2) Benefits of the modifications (3) How did the modifications impact the above factors (4) What were other people’s responses to the modifications
FOOD OR KITCHEN SAFETY EXHIBITS
LEVEL TWO — Grades 3-5
Educational poster based on food or kitchen safety
LEVEL THREE — Grades 6-8
Educational poster based on protein food safety
LEVEL FOUR — Grades 8-12
Educational poster based on outdoor cookery or grilling
OTHER EXHIBITS
LEVEL TWO — Grades 3-5
Educational poster illustrating a place setting for a specific occasion or menu
LEVEL THREE — Grades 6-8
Educational display based on a breakfast bread buffet theme. Should include menu, buffet layout, decorations, invitations, and any additional information
LEVEL FOUR — Grades 9-12
Educational poster based on careers in the food industry.
