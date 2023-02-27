The Southeast District 4-H program will hold our District Speech Contest on Thursday, March 23 at the McAlester First Baptist Church. In preparation for that some of our local 4-H clubs are holding a local 4-H speech contest. Frink-Chambers recently held theirs and the results were as follows:
Junior Speech (grades 3-5)
Grand Champion-Louis Martinez
Junior Illustrated Speech
Grand Champion-Brantlie Williams
Junior Power-Point-
Grand Champion-Landri Henry
Junior Famous Person-
Grand Champion-Harper Riddel
Junior Illustrated Team-
Maggi Neill and Bentley Edwards
Blue Ribbons-Louis Martinez, Marco Martinez, Jagger McCabe, Tamae Briggs, Sadie Miller, Aspen Barcheers, Brantlie Williams, Bowie Mitchell, Landri Henry, Kenadie Austin, Avery Vicars, Maggie Neill, Bentley Edwards, Preslie Angeli, Phyfer Beck, Addison Vicars, Asher Dotson, Harper Riddel, Addison Dixon
Intermediate Speech (grades 6-8)
Grand Champion-Alexis Ross
Intermediate Illustrated Speech
Grand Champion-Jaxon Tarron
Intermediate Power Point
Grand Champion-Shae Biafore
Intermediate Famous Person Individual
Grand Champion-Izzy Conner
Intermediate Famous Person Team
Grand Champion-Cooper Bryant and Kaden Kay
Intermediate Illustrated Team
Grand Champion-Sophie Eaton and Ava Aldridge
Intermediate Extemporaneous
Grand Champion-Sara Kellogg
Blue Ribbons-Shae Biafore, Ruby Kellogg (2 ribbons), Cooper Bryant (2 ribbons), Alexis Ross (2 ribbons), Lily Kitchell, Izzy Conner, Katie Price (2 ribbons), Adalyn Yancey (2 ribbons), Kaden Kay, Sydney Fassino, Ava Jennings, Jaxon Tarron, Sara Kellogg (2 ribbons), Hailey Stephan (2 ribbons), Kaylin Thomas, Sophie Eaton, Ava Aldridge, Karsyn Alsup, Caroline Callaway, McKenzie Yancey.
