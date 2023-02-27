Greg Owen

The Southeast District 4-H program will hold our District Speech Contest on Thursday, March 23 at the McAlester First Baptist Church. In preparation for that some of our local 4-H clubs are holding a local 4-H speech contest. Frink-Chambers recently held theirs and the results were as follows:

Junior Speech (grades 3-5)

Grand Champion-Louis Martinez

Junior Illustrated Speech

Grand Champion-Brantlie Williams

Junior Power-Point-

Grand Champion-Landri Henry

Junior Famous Person-

Grand Champion-Harper Riddel

Junior Illustrated Team-

Maggi Neill and Bentley Edwards

Blue Ribbons-Louis Martinez, Marco Martinez, Jagger McCabe, Tamae Briggs, Sadie Miller, Aspen Barcheers, Brantlie Williams, Bowie Mitchell, Landri Henry, Kenadie Austin, Avery Vicars, Maggie Neill, Bentley Edwards, Preslie Angeli, Phyfer Beck, Addison Vicars, Asher Dotson, Harper Riddel, Addison Dixon

Intermediate Speech (grades 6-8)

Grand Champion-Alexis Ross

Intermediate Illustrated Speech

Grand Champion-Jaxon Tarron

Intermediate Power Point

Grand Champion-Shae Biafore

Intermediate Famous Person Individual

Grand Champion-Izzy Conner

Intermediate Famous Person Team

Grand Champion-Cooper Bryant and Kaden Kay

Intermediate Illustrated Team

Grand Champion-Sophie Eaton and Ava Aldridge

Intermediate Extemporaneous

Grand Champion-Sara Kellogg

Blue Ribbons-Shae Biafore, Ruby Kellogg (2 ribbons), Cooper Bryant (2 ribbons), Alexis Ross (2 ribbons), Lily Kitchell, Izzy Conner, Katie Price (2 ribbons), Adalyn Yancey (2 ribbons), Kaden Kay, Sydney Fassino, Ava Jennings, Jaxon Tarron, Sara Kellogg (2 ribbons), Hailey Stephan (2 ribbons), Kaylin Thomas, Sophie Eaton, Ava Aldridge, Karsyn Alsup, Caroline Callaway, McKenzie Yancey.

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

