Back for its fourth year, and better than ever, the Food, Fun, 4-H project kicks off in May. More than 700 families already are enrolled for the summer 2023 FF4-H activities.
This fun, family activity runs from May through August and is free to participants. Each month’s theme will be a surprise based off of suggestions from past participants, said Cathy Allen, 4-H curriculum coordinator at the state 4-H office at Oklahoma State University.
“Food, Fun, 4-H was developed in 2020 as a way to help youth develop kitchen skills, as well as to help bring the family back to the table for meals,” Allen said. “Families are understandably busy but sitting down together as a family to eat a homecooked meal is important. That first year we hoped to have 50 families participate, and we far surpassed that goal. Summer 2023 is our biggest year yet.”
All youth who register for the program receive monthly themed packets via email containing recipes for a complete meal, featuring colorful photos with step-by-step directions. Participants also receive nutritional facts, educational information, conversation starter topics for when the family is around the table and a family physical activity challenge. This program is funded through the Walmart Healthy Habits grant, with assistance from Murphy’s Department Store in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
While the focus of FF4-H is getting families back around the dining room table, it’s also about mental and physical well-being, developing new and useful skills and encouraging youth to participate in community service or civic engagement activities.
“One of our goals is to get families to try new foods. They may have tried Brussels sprouts before, but the cooking method left them soggy or unappetizing,” Allen said. “New cooking methods such as roasting and including a balsamic glaze can be a game changer for this healthy vegetable. FF4-H helps them expand their food horizons.”
The family physical challenge can be taking a walk after dinner, planting flowers together or a bike ride at the park.
Another focus area within FF4-H is service learning or civic engagement activities, which ties back to all 4-H projects. Some ideas are interviewing a family member about a favorite family recipe, adopting someone at a local nursing home and visiting or collecting school supplies for next fall. The FF4-H packet will include lots of fun ideas.
“Service-learning activities provide young people with opportunities to think about others,” said Cathleen Taylor, state leadership and civic engagement specialist with the state 4-H office. “As families gather to prepare a Food, Fun, 4-H meal, they’re encouraged to brainstorm ideas of how they can help in their community.”
Allen noted that dealing with mental stress is a reality for many teens and their families and encourages them to take a mindful minute.
“A mindful minute example is taking the time to look around and focus on five things they see, four things they can touch, three things they can hear, two things they can smell and one thing they can taste,” she said. “It’s amazing how much less stressed a person can feel after this activity. A mindful minute helps us ground ourselves. Another option is to journal on a regular basis.”
Contact Allen at cathy.allen@okstate.edu for registration information.
