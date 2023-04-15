Here are more details on the Southeast District Horse Show.
DATE: June 6, 2023: Ranch Classes, Roping Classes, Speed Events, Western Trail,
English classes.
Registration – 9:00 AM; Events Start – 11:00 AM
June 7, 2023: Halter classes, Showmanship at Halter, Western Pleasure, Western
Horsemanship and Reining.
Registration – 7:30 a.m.; Events Start — 9:00am
LOCATION: McClain County Fairgrounds, 1715 Hardcastle Blvd, Purcell, OK 73080
ENTRY FEE: General entry fee of $20.00 plus $8.00 per class entered.
(No refunds will be made after the late entry deadline unless the class is canceled.)
Ø Entries must be postmarked by April 21, 2023. Late entries will be accepted until May 19th with an additional fee of $100.00.
Ø Send entry forms and fees to: Southeast District Extension Office, P.O. Box 1378, Ada, OK 74821. Make checks payable to the OSU Southeast District Extension Office and attach to entry form.
AGE DIVISIONS:
Junior Age Division – 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th grade on September 1, 2022: Must be an Oklahoma 4-H member that is 1) a minimum of 8 years old AND in 3rd grade as of September 1, 2022; must be an ACTIVE member in 4-H ZSuites by April 28, 2023.
Senior Age Division – 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th Grade on September 1, 2022: must be an ACTIVE member in 4-H ZSuites by April 28, 2023.
In classes where there are 3 age divisions, they will be:
Juniors – 3rd-5th grade as of September 1, 2022
Intermediate- 6th-8th grade as of September 1, 2022
Seniors – 9th-12th grade as of September 1, 2022
RULE CHANGES: All rules changes in the State Horse Show Rule Book are underlined. It is the responsibility of the 4-H member, volunteers and parents to review the rules, be familiar with the rules changes and abide by those rules. https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/horse/4h-events/site-files/documents/state-4h-horse-show/2023-state-4h-horse-rulebook.pdf
HEALTH PAPERS: Horses entering District Horse Show must have a current negative Coggins Certificate that is valid through the District Show (June 7, 2023). A legible copy of the negative Coggins certificate must be submitted with registration. Horses without a current negative Coggins Certificate will not be allowed to show or be stalled on the show grounds. Coggins papers will still be checked at the show as required by state law. Bring them with you to the Show!
STALLS: Stalls will be available for $25 per day.
SHAVINGS: No outside shavings will be allowed. The stalls are on asphalt, so a minimum of four bags of shavings will be needed per stall. You will be able to purchase shavings at show or preorder shavings on registration form.
RV RENTAL SPACES: There will be RV rental spaces available at the Horse Show for a fee of $35 per day. Participants must purchase an RV space with their registration paperwork.
HORSE SHOW T-SHIRTS FOR SALE: SE District 4-H Horse Show T-Shirts are available for purchase. We are no longer able to provide free t-shirts for participants. Participants and their families may purchase shirts for $15/shirt.
CHECK-IN POLICY AT SHOW: Each Exhibitor will be required to bring their horse and Coggins to the area outside of the Registration Station for check-in. Upon approval of Coggins, you will then be given a Coggins Release Slip to take to the Registration Station to be issued your Contestant Number(s) and other materials.
THREE HORSE USE RULE AT SHOW: At District and State Shows, each contestant may enter three horses. Those horses must be shown and/or ridden by that contestant only. A contestant or a horse cannot enter the same class twice. Youth will be allowed to show two mares or two geldings in halter, as long as the horses are in different age classes.
RULE BOOK: 2023 District and State Horse Show Rules are available online at:
https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/horse/4h-events/site-files/documents/state-4h-horse-show/2023-state-4h-horse-rulebook.pdf
SUBSTITUTION RULE FOR DISTRICT HORSE SHOW:
Exhibitors may enter and show up to three horses, but the specific class to be entered must be declared on the entry form for each horse. Substitutions may be allowed, under the following conditions:
· Up to 4 horses may be listed on the Horse Ownership and Verification Form. Horses listed on that form are the only eligible horses that can be used for substitution. Leased horses must also have the lease agreement attached to the Horse Ownership and Verification Form.
Under no circumstances may any horse which is withdrawn from any class and replaced by a substitute compete in any subsequent class for the remainder of the show.
A substitution fee of $50 per horse will be charged regardless of whether substitutions are made prior to the show or at the show.
HORSE OWNERSHIP/MEMBERSHIP VERIFICATION FORM: The horse must be owned and certified as a 4-H project by May 1 of the year shown. All members participating in the District and State Horse Shows must have completed the Horse Ownership and 4-H Membership Verification Form. If ANY horse you have listed on the Horse Ownership/Membership Verification Form is leased, you must attach a copy of the lease agreement with the signature of the 4-H member and parent or guardian. The District Show Committee will certify all entries for the District and State Show. Please attach a copy of your horse ownership and 4-h membership verification form to your entry form.
POLICY AGREEMENT/RELEASE OF LIABILITY FORM: This form is required in an effort to ensure the safety and liability of all involved. This must be completed and signed by both the contestant and his/her parents or guardian and attached to your entry form.
HIGH POINT CALCULATIONS: High Point calculations are based on one (1) horse, (1) rider. Points are awarded on each placing 1st – 10th place. All-around High Point will be presented to the Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced Champion and Reserve Champion for Speed, Western and English. Champion and Reserve Champion awards will also be given for the two age divisions in the Ranch Classes. Maximum points given are up to 10 per class. 10 points will be given to the 1st place winner.
OTHER RULES:
There will be an orientation meeting each day before show begins for youth and adults: june 6 – 10:30 am; june 7 — 8:30 am. Do not bring horse to orientation meeting.
There will be no minimum number of contestants required for Roping classes and Hunter Hack classes to be held.
In all Hunt Classes a Safety Helmet with harness must be worn when schooling or exhibiting over fences while on the show grounds.
D. No Exhibitor may be tied, buckled, or fastened in the saddle in any manner or by any means while on the show grounds. Safe, humane animal handling and riding practices are to be prioritized and followed at all times.
E. Ribbons will be presented through 10th place in all classes.
F. Patterns for specific classes will be posted the day of the show and each exhibitor packet will include a copy of the patterns.
G. Protective eyewear will be permitted.
H. Tie breakers will be broken by the rules stated in the 2023 State Horse Show Rule Book.
I. High Point Awards tabulation does not include halter classes.
Qualifications for entering state horse show and southern region 4-h show in Georgia:
Participants qualify for a State Show class by exhibiting and completing a qualifying run in the class entered/placed at the district show. Only classes entered at the district show may be entered for the state show. A “DQ” or “0” score means exhibitors do not advance to State.
Youth interested in showing at the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Show is scheduled for August 2-6, 2023, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center in Perry, Georgia. Youth may participate in any class they wish as long as they participated in the 2023 District Horse Show and placed in at least one class.
Application for State Horse Show Entry: When confirmation letter is sent for the District Horse Show, we will provide State Horse Show Entry procedure information.
