Here's information about the Be the Best In Oklahoma State 4-H Speech Contest:
OBJECTIVES:
The Be The BEST In Oklahoma 4-H Public Speaking Contest is being conducted for the purpose of promoting a greater interest in public speaking and to allow all 4-H members the opportunity to develop and polish their public speaking skills.
ENTRY INFORMATION:
Pre-Recorded Video entries are due on or before Friday, May 6. Entries should be submitted at this link: https://form.jotform.com/210336187529155
Members may only participate in either the prerecorded video contest or the in-person contest,
but not both. A $5 registration fee per participant in both the prerecorded video and the in-person contest is requested. Mailed to Pontotoc County 4-H, 1700 N. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 Please note the
participants name(s) along with the registration
fee. No refunds.
Pre-Recorded Video entries are due on or before Friday, May 5. Entries should be submitted at this
link: https://form.jotform.com/210336187529155. In-Person entries are due on or before Friday, May
5. Entries should be submitted by postal mail using the provided entry form/scoresheet. Contest date and
location: Saturday, May 20, Pontotoc County Extension Office/Agriplex
AGE DIVISIONS:
Junior: Grades 3rd (and 8 years old)-5th
Intermediate: Grades 6th-8th
Senior: Grades 9th-12th
All ages are based on the grade September 1 of the current 4-H year (2021-22).
SUGGESTED APPROPRIATE DRESS:
Snappy casual, including a 4-H T-Shirt or attire appropriate to the theme of the presentation.
MAXIMUM TIME LIMITS:
Please refer to the guidelines for each presentation for specific time limits. There is a 1 point deduction for every 30 seconds over or under the time limit.
ALL SET UP, PREPARATION AND DELIVERY OF PRESENTATION MUST BE THE WORK OF THE PARTICIPANT ONLY.
CATEGORIES:
Categories may be combined/divided at the discretion of the committee due to the participant number. If a category has 3 entries or less they will be combined at the discretion of the committee. There will be no classification changes or additions after May 6.
AWARDS:
Awards will be presented to the 1st through 5th place individuals per age division, per presentation type, per presentation category.
Speech Length:
Juniors: 2-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Illustrated Presentation Length:
Juniors: 3-10 minutes
Intermediate: 5-12 minutes
Seniors: 5-12 minutes
PowerPoint Length:
Juniors: 3-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Famous Person/Character presentation length:
Juniors: 2-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Categories
01 Animal Science (Horse, Beef, Dairy, Goat, Swine, Sheep, Poultry, Vet Science)
02 Small Animal/Pets (Birds, Cats, Dogs, Fish, Rabbits)
03 General Ag (Ag related topics that are neither animal science nor plant/natural sciences)
04 Plant/Natural Science (Agronomy, Horticulture, Entomology, Wildlife, Forestry, Environmental, Natural Resources, Camping, Shooting Sports, Bicycle, Electric, Woodworking, Petroleum Power)
05 Science & Technology (Not for Powerpoint presentations. They are category 11.) (Computers, Robotics, Science Experiments, Physical Sciences, GPS, Aerospace, Rocketry)
06 Communication and Visual Arts (Photography, Speaking, Recreation, Fine Arts, Arts & Crafts, Performing Arts, Music, Hobbies, Collections, Biographies (Not Famous Person)
07 Family & Consumer Sciences (Childcare, Fabric & Fashions, Safety, Personal Development, Consumer Education)
08 Social Sciences (Citizenship, Leadership, 4-H Leadership, Government, Community Service, 4-H Community Service, History, 4-H History, Military, Geography, Historical Figure Biography (Not Famous Person)
09 Health & Wellness (Health, Nutrition, Food Safety, Fitness, Sports)
10 Foods (Food preparation with finished product including nutrition facts and food safety.)
11 PowerPoint
12 Famous Person (Autobiography, Dress In Costume, Props, Play The Character)
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
