This year marks the 102nd time Oklahoma 4-Hers have converged on the campus of Oklahoma State University for State 4-H Roundup.
While 4-H Roundup has been steeped in tradition for more than a century, this event has changed and evolved to continue to meet the needs of club members.
State 4-H Roundup will take place July 25-28 and this year’s theme is Surfing the Waves of Success in 4-H.
Cathy Allen, 4-H curriculum coordinator at the state 4-H office at OSU, said the 2023 agenda combines traditional 4-H Roundup activities with new offerings.
“Duds to Dazzle, an upcycling/recycling contest, garnered lots of interest in its inaugural appearance last year, so it’s back on the schedule this year,” Allen said. “We’ll also host the State 4-H Food Showdown, and the winning team will compete on the national level at the Texas State Fair later this year.”
Other activities and contests include FCS Skill-a-thon, Livestock Quiz Bowl, Clover Bowl, communications contest, 4-H Has Talent and more. Club members can also take part in various educational workshops and listen to motivational speakers Melvin Adams and Loka Pandaya.
In addition, Roundup delegates can participate in various tours around campus and Stillwater. Tours include OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, the Cleo L. Craig Child Development Lab, Kicker, OSU’s Fire Protection and Safety Training, The Botanic Garden at OSU, university athletics facilities and Insect Adventure.
Dances are a highlight for many club members, but for those who aren’t into bustin’ a move on the dance floor, they can visit the new E-sports arena in the Student Union. This high-end computer lab features gaming computers with appropriate games that will be available to 4-H’ers.
“E-sports is a way for youth to compete using video games and has become quite popular,” said Kelly Wardlaw, assistant OSU Extension specialist for STEM activities. “Competition has long been a part of the 4-H culture, and this provides yet another outlet for our youth.”
Also available during the dance will be bingo and a hypnotist.
To familiarize 4-H’ers with what OSU offers academically, the various academic departments will set up informational booths at Pete’s Luau. Youth can learn about the different colleges at OSU and various degrees offered.
In keeping with tradition, the state 4-H record book and scholarship winners, along with National Congress delegates, Blue Award Group and the new Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at the Honor Night Banquet. Club members will walk away with more than $100,000 in scholarships thanks to the generosity of many donors.
The culmination of the 102nd State 4-H Roundup will be the announcement of the 2023-2024 state officer team. Jenessa Dugger of Lakewood 4-H and Murphy Peterson formerly of Hartshorne are serving on the current State 4-H Officer team.
All 4-H Roundup delegates receive a t-shirt with the logo printed on it. For those who wish to purchase other merchandise with the logo, such as a long-sleeve t-shirt or cap, orders can be placed with Stillwater Screen Printing. All items will be shipped directly to the 4-H’er. Order forms will be released in July.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
