A delegation of 30 Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development members and adults representing 18 counties recently participated in a leadership development opportunity in New Mexico.
Attending the New Mexico Senior Leadership Retreat from Pittsburg County was Jenessa Dugger of Lakewood 4-H.
Steve Beck, state 4-H program leader, said the purpose of this inaugural trip was to provide a cultural experience, offer an opportunity to network with youth from a different state and take part in educational and leadership workshops.
“We’re always looking for new ways to help our youth further develop their leadership skills,” Beck said. “This conference also had a heavy focus on career development and the group explored several different industries.”
During the career field trip, the group visited the Science Center and Children’s Museum, Walmart distribution center, Albuquerque BioPark and Zoo, Rio Grande Nature Center State Park, Albuquerque International Airport and the University of New Mexico. Professionals from the hospitality, early childhood education, nursing and engineering industries shared career information with the delegates. 4-H’ers also experienced the local flavor of Old Town Albuquerque and visited Santa Fe and Sandia Peak.
The New Mexico state 4-H officers presented a series of workshops, including Livestock and Leadership, Be Your Own Star, Let’s Become Leaders and Teamwork Survival.
Sara Randolph, Southeast District 4-H program specialist, said the Oklahoma delegation received valuable information from these workshops.
“We wanted them to be able to gather information from their peers in another state and bring back home new and creative ideas to get our club members excited about the opportunities 4-H has to offer,” Randolph said.
Jenessa Dugger said while she initially wanted to participate in this opportunity because it sounded like fun, she quickly realized it was more about personal growth.
“During the retreat, I learned many new workshop ideas about how to communicate effectively,” Dugger said. “I will definitely take those workshops back to my club and county to share with other 4-H members.”
Dugger also gained inspiration from the closing assembly speaker, Melvin Adams. She said Adams spoke to the group about being themselves and encouraged them to step out of their comfort zones.
“I enhanced my communication and leadership skills on this trip, and I’ve already noticed a huge difference in myself from before and now after this experience,” Dugger said. “Overall, my 4-H career has been impacted tremendously because of this trip.”
Beck said delegates benefit greatly from group trips such as this where they travel together and spend so much time with each other.
“We don’t have to look far to find adults who still talk about the friends they made on bus trips while in 4-H,” he said. “It’s interesting to see the differences in the youth from day one to day five. This is an experience we hope to continue in the future.”
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.