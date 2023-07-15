A delegation of Oklahoma 4-Hers not only learned more about the nation’s governmental process, but they also had fun, made life-long friends, and created lasting memories during the Citizenship Washington Focus trip.
Twenty-eight club members and three adult sponsors made the bus trip to Washington, D.C., June 15-24 where they participated in educational workshops, wrote mock legislation, and toured many of the sites in the nation’s capital.
Attending from Pittsburg County was Jenessa Dugger of Lakewood High School.
One of the goals of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program is to encourage club members to become civically engaged in their communities and provide opportunities for them to grow into productive adults.
“In 4-H we do hands-on learning,” said Cathleen Taylor, state leadership and civic engagement specialist with the State 4-H office at Oklahoma State University. “How better to learn about the government than being in Washington, D.C. and experiencing the sights, sounds and history? This is an experience that takes youth beyond their classrooms and textbooks and puts them in the middle of the action.”
The group stopped at Gettysburg where they experienced a guided tour, and they also attended a Lancaster Barnstormers baseball game. A stop in Philadelphia allowed the group to visit the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.
After arriving in Washington, D.C., the delegates had several busy days full of educational workshops and tours. Some of the sites they visited include the Whitehouse, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, Marine Corps War Memorial, Pentagon Memorial, World War I Memorial, the Holocaust Museum and some of the Smithsonian Museums. They also took part in a night tour of the city.
Taylor said the delegates developed a state action plan to implement in Oklahoma later this year.
Other activities included a scavenger hunt at the O Museum in the Mansion; visits to Capitol Hill and meeting with Representative Josh Brecheen and other legislative aides to learn more about the legislative branch of government; a presentation of Twilight Tattoo and a walk-through, live-action performance about the history of the U.S. military.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.