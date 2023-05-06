It was a sea of green at the Oklahoma State Capitol as more than 120 4-H members from across the state participated in the 24th annual State 4-H Day at the Capitol.
Steve Beck, state program leader for Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development, said this experience is not only a chance for our club members to learn more about the governmental process but also a time for legislators to learn more about the positive impact 4-H has in all 77 counties.
“4-H Day at the Capitol is a time when our current leaders and our future leaders come together to learn from one another,” Beck said. “Some of our senators and representatives weren’t involved in 4-H in their youth, so bringing our delegates to the capitol provides the landscape for sharing information.
Representing Pittsburg County at the State Capitol Jenessa Dugger of Lakewood, Murphy Peterson of Hartshorne, Kynli Jones of McAlester High School and Ember Duffy of Haileyville.
Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur addressed the group and assured them state leaders want to do whatever it takes to make 4-H successful.
“You all are building networks right now and learning skills that will be useful in everything you do later in life,” Arthur said. “During my time in 4-H, I discovered I learned more when things didn’t go right than when they did, so I want to encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and participate in lots of different projects.”
During lunch, club members sat with their local senators and representatives to share their own 4-H stories and bring a greater understanding of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program to state leaders.
A proclamation declaring April 5 as 4-H Day at the Capitol was read in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Abby Logan, state 4-H president, and Jason Lamont Wilson, Jr., Langston 4-H’er, addressed the legislators on the House and Senate floors.
“Oklahoma 4-H Day at the Capitol is a wonderful way to get youth learning about the democratic process,” said Cathleen Taylor, assistant Oklahoma State University Extension specialist for leadership and civic engagement with the state 4-H office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.