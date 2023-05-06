McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.