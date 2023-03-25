The Pittsburg County 4-H Photography Contest is patterned after Section 302 in the County Fair Book. 4-H members can utilize these entries for the 2023 County Fair but could not have entered these items in the 2022 County Fair. We had 91 entries this year. Results for this event were as follows:
Junior Division (grades 3-7)
Grand Champion-Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Reserve Grand Champion-Nicole French, Blocker 4-H
Senior Division (grades 8-12)
Grand Champion-Ava Aldridge, Frink-Chambers
Jenessa Dugger, Lakewood 4-H
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Blue Ribbons-
Frink-Chambers-Ruby Kellogg (2 ribbons), Adalyn Yancey, Addie Dixon, Addison Vicars, Annabella Hackler, Avery Vicars, Brayden Cain, Hailey Stephan, Izzy Conner, Kaden Kay, Kaylin Thomas, Landyn Willie, MaKenna Belvin (2 Ribbons), Raylan Bernardi (2 ribbons), Sadie Miller, Sara Kellogg (2 ribbons), Ava Aldridge.
Blocker 4-H-Nicole French, Brytne McCombs (2 ribbons), Samantha Shafer (2 ribbons)
Clover Power-Mariska Shields, Mikey Shields, Natalie Hollingshead, Shane Francies, Shannon Francies
Crowder-Maicee Dean
Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (3 ribbons), Kassidy Burkham (2 ribbons), Landen Martin (2 ribbons), Lydia Ince (3 ribbons)
Krebs-Asher Mattioda (2 ribbons), Britney Guyer, Katy Ivy
Savanna-Karter Farmer
Haileyville-Aiden Jennings (5 ribbons), Ember Duffy (2 ribbons), Preshize Malone
Hartshorne-Brooklyn Autrey (2 ribbons)
Red Ribbons-
Blocker-Nicole French
Frink Chambers-Brantlie Williams, Harper Maye Riddel, Karsyn Alsup, Landri Henry (3 ribbons), Louis Martinez (2 ribbons), Marco Martinez (3 ribbons).
Lakewood-Jadelynn Gragert, Jessica Gragert
Green Participation Ribbons- (Clover-buds grades K-2)
Blocker-Emmerlynn Allen (2 ribbons), Gabriel Mitts (2 ribbons), Harley Mitts (2 ribbons), Josiah Mitts (2 ribbons), Kegan Springer (2 ribbons), Lucas Allen (2 ribbons)
Clover Power-Clyde Shields
Frink-Chambers-Ansley Willie, Raelyn Willie
Haileyville-Jade Isom, Spencer Loyd (2 ribbons), Payson Crawford
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
