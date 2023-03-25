Greg Owen

Greg Owen

 File

The Pittsburg County 4-H Photography Contest is patterned after Section 302 in the County Fair Book. 4-H members can utilize these entries for the 2023 County Fair but could not have entered these items in the 2022 County Fair. We had 91 entries this year. Results for this event were as follows:

Junior Division (grades 3-7)

Grand Champion-Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers

Reserve Grand Champion-Nicole French, Blocker 4-H

Senior Division (grades 8-12)

Grand Champion-Ava Aldridge, Frink-Chambers

Jenessa Dugger, Lakewood 4-H

Ribbon winners were as follows:

Blue Ribbons-

Frink-Chambers-Ruby Kellogg (2 ribbons), Adalyn Yancey, Addie Dixon, Addison Vicars, Annabella Hackler, Avery Vicars, Brayden Cain, Hailey Stephan, Izzy Conner, Kaden Kay, Kaylin Thomas, Landyn Willie, MaKenna Belvin (2 Ribbons), Raylan Bernardi (2 ribbons), Sadie Miller, Sara Kellogg (2 ribbons), Ava Aldridge.

Blocker 4-H-Nicole French, Brytne McCombs (2 ribbons), Samantha Shafer (2 ribbons)

Clover Power-Mariska Shields, Mikey Shields, Natalie Hollingshead, Shane Francies, Shannon Francies

Crowder-Maicee Dean

Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (3 ribbons), Kassidy Burkham (2 ribbons), Landen Martin (2 ribbons), Lydia Ince (3 ribbons)

Krebs-Asher Mattioda (2 ribbons), Britney Guyer, Katy Ivy

Savanna-Karter Farmer

Haileyville-Aiden Jennings (5 ribbons), Ember Duffy (2 ribbons), Preshize Malone

Hartshorne-Brooklyn Autrey (2 ribbons)

Red Ribbons-

Blocker-Nicole French

Frink Chambers-Brantlie Williams, Harper Maye Riddel, Karsyn Alsup, Landri Henry (3 ribbons), Louis Martinez (2 ribbons), Marco Martinez (3 ribbons).

Lakewood-Jadelynn Gragert, Jessica Gragert

Green Participation Ribbons- (Clover-buds grades K-2)

Blocker-Emmerlynn Allen (2 ribbons), Gabriel Mitts (2 ribbons), Harley Mitts (2 ribbons), Josiah Mitts (2 ribbons), Kegan Springer (2 ribbons), Lucas Allen (2 ribbons)

Clover Power-Clyde Shields

Frink-Chambers-Ansley Willie, Raelyn Willie

Haileyville-Jade Isom, Spencer Loyd (2 ribbons), Payson Crawford

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you