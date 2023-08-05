The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program, along with Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Oklahoma FFA and the Oklahoma Institute of Child Advocacy joined forces recently to host the second Capitol Camp in Oklahoma City.
More than 70 Oklahoma high school juniors and seniors who are 4-H or FFA members participated in the immersive two-day event, including Jenessa Dugger of Lakewood (State 4-H Reporter) and Murphy Peterson of Hartshorne (State 4-H Secretary) of Pittsburg County who both serve on the Oklahoma State 4-H Council.
Civic engagement is an integral part of 4-H programming and Capitol Camp provided educational and hands-on opportunities for club members to learn more about state government and how bills are written and voted on to become law, said Cathleen Taylor, state leadership and civic engagement specialist with the state 4-H office at Oklahoma State University.
Prior to Capitol Camp, Joe Dorman, former state representative and 4-H alumnus, led Zoom sessions with participants to help them write the bills that would be part of the learning experience at camp. Once the group arrived at camp, the bills were heard in committee and brought to the House of Representatives floor of the mock legislature.
Participants elected a governor, speaker of the House and floor leaders to run floor sessions in the House chamber.
In addition to the legislative activities, the group had dinner in the Phillips Pavilion at the Oklahoma Governor’s mansion and were addressed by House Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert. Others sharing information with the group included Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell; Rodd Moesel, Oklahoma Farm Bureau president; Joe Dorman, Oklahoma Institute of Child Advocacy CEO; and several members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.