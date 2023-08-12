The Oklahoma State University campus typically boasts the familiar colors of orange and black, but it recently was bathed in clover green as more than 600 4-H Youth Development club members and adults gathered for the 102nd State 4-H Roundup. This year’s theme was Surf the Waves of Success in 4-H.
“State 4-H Roundup is a time-honored tradition going back more than a century,” said Steve Beck, state 4-H program leader. “We take time to recognize the achievements of our club members and the great things they are doing across the state. But we also hope to light a spark in our delegates so that they continue down the path of being positive role models who are engaged in their communities and helping others.”
Attending from Pittsburg County was Brooklyn and Spencer Autrey of Hartshorne; Jonathan Bullard, Shane and Shannon Francies of Clover Power; Bryan Clark, Haylie Day, Asyrian Seegal, Ember Duffy, Preshize Malone of Haileyville; Murphy Peterson of Hartshorne; Haley Dever, Rylie Hamilton of Canadian; Jenessa Dugger of Lakewood; Sophie Eaton, Lexie Ross, Crystal Hollingshead and Hailey Stephan of Frink Chambers; Natalie Hollingshead of Savanna; Kynli Jones of McAlester High School; and Solar Starr of Crowder.
While at 4-H Roundup, club members had the opportunity to learn more about the OSU campus through a variety of tours, including the College of Veterinary Medicine, Boone Pickens School of Geology, OSU athletics facilities, equine facilities, The Botanic Garden at OSU and more.
Roundup delegates participated in fun and educational workshops on topics such as cooking, team building, STEM, community involvement, social media, virtual reality, career planning, recycling and geology, to name a few.
While learning new things in educational workshops is one of the main focuses of 4-H Roundup, recognizing the achievements of club members is a special time each year. Record book and scholarship winners were honored at the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma Honor Night Assembly for their exceptional 4-H activities and were awarded more than $146,000 in scholarships thanks to the generous donors and supporters of 4-H youth development.
Representatives from many of the colleges at OSU were on hand during Pete’s Luau to share information about different majors that are available, as well as various aspects of student life. For some of the delegates, 4-H Roundup is their first time on the OSU campus and this event provided these potential students with valuable information regarding continuing education following high school.
New officers were elected to the state leadership council during the closing assembly. Serving in these leadership roles are Jenessa Dugger, president, Pittsburg County; Shelby Kelsey, vice president, Grady County; Bridger Arrington, secretary, Logan County and Sam Patterson, reporter, Adair County.
Representatives from the districts include: Northeast District—Riley Hill, Creek County; Kate Wardlaw, Payne County and Dylan Neely, Okfuskee County; Southeast District—Olivia Gayler, Pontotoc County and Hailey Haxton, McClain County; Solar Starr, Pittsburg County; West District—Lily Nease, Cotton County; Megan Mitchell, Tillman County; and Shelbi Prince, Garfield County.
State 4-H Roundup is one of the biggest highlights of the year for club members. It’s a chance to meet new people, learn more about OSU and make memories and friends that will last a lifetime.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
