Here is more information about the 4-H Community Beautification Project Grants.
Generous sponsor American Plant Products and Services, Inc., owned by Rodd and Dona Moesel of Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development and Oklahoma 4-H Foundation are very excited to once again make possible the Community Beautification Project Grants Program for 4-H Clubs in 2023!
Projects could include but are not limited to community flower gardens, green spaces on main streets, town squares, city parks, county courthouse, Extension offices, school gardens and more. Funds can be used for revitalizing current plantings or developing new plantings. Funding will be awarded up to $500. 4-H clubs will be required to match/raise the $500 with a 1:1 cash contribution. (Gift-in-kind cannot be applied to the 1:1 matching fund requirement.)
To apply for funding, the 2023 Community Beautification Projects Grants Program for 4-H Clubs Application Form due electronically to Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Sr. Administrative Assistant Jerri Beth Tivis jerribeth.tivis@okstate.edu by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, can be accessed by clicking https://4h.okstate.edu/events/community-beautification-project-grant/index.html. Once there, click Green box 2023 Community Beautification Project Application. Form will download in a user-friendly Word Document. Any applications received after this publicized deadline will not be eligible for consideration.
Applications meeting the requirements for consideration will be judged by the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development’s 2023 Community Beautification Project Grants Program for 4-H Clubs Selection Committee.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
