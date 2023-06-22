Col. Michael Hammond said people made his time at the nation’s premier munitions plant a lasting memory in his long career.
The outgoing commander of McAlester Army Ammunition Plant said employees made his tenure at the plant the highlight of his career on Thursday during a Change of Command Ceremony that also introduced Col. Gabriel Pryor as the base’s new leader.
“The frontline is no longer in some faraway place, and it can be right here at McAlester and all of you have earned your place on that battlefield,” Hammond said. “We all serve in and out of uniform and being on your team has been my highlight in a long career as a soldier.”
Hammond assumed command in June 2021 as McAAP’s 37th commander and the 20th since the plant transferred from the Navy to the Army on Oct. 1, 1977.
McAAP supplies about one-third of munitions as the Department of Defense’s premier bomb- and warhead-loading facility. The plant delivers thousands of Mark 84 2,000-pound bombs, M11 artillery rounds, 105 artillery rounds, and more.
The plant is one of 14 Joint Munitions Command installations and one of 23 organic industrial bases under U.S. Army Materiel Command. McAAP is the site of production, storage, distribution and demilitarization.
Officials said armies historically use a flag or other symbol to serve as a rallying point under which their soldiers would gather before combat and reorganize during battle. The passing of the colors during the change of command ceremony symbolizes the original purpose and represents the official transfer of command.
Civilian Deputy Brian Lott opened Thursday’s ceremony in place of Col. Ronnie Anderson, who could not attend the ceremony.
Lott thanked McAAP’s community partners and elected leaders, thanked Hammond’s family for their support, and thanked Hammond for his service.
“(McAAP) is providing lethality at the volume, velocity and speed required of us and under Colonel Hammond’s leadership, McAlester did just that — but his legacy will be about leadership and work to serve people,” Lott said.
Hammond earned a bachelor’s in English from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where he was commissioned into the U.S. Army Quartermaster Branch in 1997, and he earned a master’s in transportation and logistics from North Dakota State University.
His military education includes the Armor Basic Course, Logistics Captains Career Course, Air Assault School, Command and General Staff College, the School of Advanced Military Studies, and the U.S. Army War College fellowship program at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas. He holds a Master of Military Arts and Science degree from the School of Advanced Military Science at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
He served as Director of Future Operations, G5, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, a Goldminer 07, Senior Sustainment Trainer, at the Operations Group, National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California; as commander of the 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3ABCT, 1CD, where he deployed in support of OSS from 2017-2018; and as commander of HQ/ACO and Alpha Distribution Company, 526 BSB, 2nd IBCT, 101 ABN DIV, where he deployed in support of OIF, 2005-2007.
He has received the Bronze Star Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters); Joint Meritorious Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Meritorious Service Medal (6 Oak Leaf Clusters); Army Commendation Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters); Army Achievement Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters); OIF Campaign Medal; Korea Service Medal; and Air Assault Badge.
Lott told attendees Hammond exemplified servant leadership throughout his tenure, specifically during the global COVID-19 pandemic, in reigniting an internship program, revitalizing the employee safety council and safety program, and promoting inclusivity and diversity.
Hammond is writing a dissertation over servant leadership theory in pursuit of a doctorate degree and will transfer to a base in Austin, Texas, as director of army concept development.
He thanked several people for their support and camaraderie, thanked the workforce for their teamwork, and honored employees who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hammond also thanked employees for adapting to modernization planning and adjusting after the second fire on the base in 13 months.
“The solution to the problem was teamwork, a collective approach and setting conditions for the next generation of leaders in this organization to lead us through the past two years, and getting us to where we are today — which is a vibrant, efficient, effective, and most importantly, a safe organization,” Hammond said.
Pryor served the last two years as War College Student and leader of Seminar 8 at the School of Advanced Military Studies, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas — and he has a history with McAAP.
His grandfather, Delbert John Pryor, served at McAAP during World War II and one of his father’s relatives is listed on a memorial dedicated to people killed during an explosion at the base.
Pryor was commissioned in May 1999 as a Second Lieutenant in the Ordnance Corps from the Army ROTC program at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington. He earned a Master of Policy Management from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
He held several positions in a lengthy military career, including Distribution Branch Chief, Aide-de-Camp to the Deputy Commander and Joint Planner, USTRANSCOM, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, 2015-2017; Battalion Commander, 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division G4, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, 2018-2021, War College Student and leader of Seminar 8 at the School of Advanced Military Studies, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, 2021-2023.
Pryor’s military education includes the Ordnance Officer Basic Course, Combined Logistics Captains Career Course, and more.
He told attendees his family felt welcomed to the community and said he looks forward to his new role
“I’m humbled by the responsibility that I’m about to undertake, and I’m thankful for the artisan workforce, and the strategic importance of the work you all do every day that ensures our nation remains free,” Pryor said.
