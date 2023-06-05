Ballots are available again for the annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
The McAlester News-Capital included the first ballots in the Saturday, June 3 edition for voters to pick their favorite businesses, people and organizations in our community.
“We want to hear your opinion on the best businesses in our community so make sure to cast your vote in our Readers’ Choice,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “This is a fun time of year as people get excited to support their favorite businesses and shines a light in our community.”
This is a fun project every year as people support their favorites in the community and get excited to see others achieve success in recognition through the Readers’ Choice Awards.
All ballots must be at 75% completed for the votes to be counted.
Ballots must be turned in to the News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester by the June 23 deadline.
This year’s contest also includes a write-in nomination category for anything that might not fit in a certain category.
Those nominations will be included in an online vote to be announced at a later date.
The Readers’ Choice Awards help build businesses and recognize people through an engaging project.
Voters pick their favorite places and these awards will entice visitors and residents to try the business.
Readers’ Choice Awards span more than 120 categories again this year — including best bank, various food places and items, several service providers, college, child care, health care, and more.
The News-Capital staff wishes everyone good luck in the contests and looks forward to all the community support for local businesses and people.
