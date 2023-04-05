A new program is recognizing lots of teachers in southeast Oklahoma.
Two McAlester teachers on Tuesday became the newest finalists for the Aeros Project’s Teacher of the Year that aims to recognize educators in a 21-county area across southeast Oklahoma.
Co-founders Chris Plunkett and Ben Capers said they started the program to recognize healthcare workers and educators — receiving more than 50 nominations during the monthlong nomination window for the teacher program.
Plunkett said the top priority for the program is recognition for the teachers and a “thank you” from southeast Oklahoma.
“It’s a ‘thank you’ from all of us back to them for everything they do,” Plunkett said.
McAlester teachers Tina Stewart and Margie McElhaney teared up as they received tickets Tuesday naming them finalists for the regional teacher of the year award.
Stewart, a first-grade teacher at McAlester Public Schools and 30-year educator, said the recognition as a finalist means a lot to her as she focuses on helping students reach their goals.
McElhany, a special education teacher at Puterbaugh Middle School, shared that sentiment.
“They always think that I impact them, but I’m the one that gets impacted the most,” McElhany said.
Plunkett and Capers started a website and sought nominations for teachers to be recognized in a 21-county area of southeast Oklahoma and received more than 50 nominations.
A panel will select an overall award winner to be named during a banquet in April at Downtown 312 in McAlester with each finalist to be recognized at the black-tie event hosted by Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin and catered by Belt 40.
The Teacher of the Year will receive $1,000 and an award.
“We feel like teachers are the most underpaid, under-recognized, overworked people we could think of and we couldn’t think of anybody more deserving than these folks that give it all for our kids,” said Capers, whose mother was a teacher.
This is a great program to help recognize teachers for the hard work and care they put into providing for our children’s future.
They provide structure and support while nurturing growth in our students to ensure they get every opportunity to succeed and reach their life goals.
Teachers deserve more credit than they get and this is a great way to honor their work.
