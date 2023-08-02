McAlester Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new middle school and events center Monday — and everyone who supported the project deserves a round of thanks.
Here’s a nod to the nearly 80% of voters in the McAlester Public Schools District who voted in the February 2021 election to approve a $34.9 million bond package to construct the new public school facilities.
Construction of the new middle school and event center on a hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue gives the new facilities a centralized location with their proximity to MHS.
The McAlester Activity Center is a multi-level facility including several new classrooms with the event center that doubles as a storm shelter for the almost-800 middle and high school students in the seventh-through twelfth grades at MPS.
After voters passed the measures in the February 2021 election, officials broke ground on the project the following December.
Crossland Construction originally projected a May 31 completion date. A slew of issues, many which were weather-related, resulted in Crossland missing that date — but campus consolidation is underway and on track for completion before Aug. 9, when back-to-school classes start at MPS.
McAlester School Board members voted last December to name the new school the Randy Hughes Middle School in honor of retired former McAlester Public School Superintendent Randy Hughes, who had the vision for the project and led the drive to convince voters in the McAlester Public Schools District to support it as well.
Hughes, who cut the ribbon during the Monday ceremony, gave credit to others. He said the new middle school and activity center proves McAlester is on the rise.
As a school bond issue, the measure required at least 60% of the total vote to pass. It not only reached the 60% threshold but packed on an additional 20% for the total 80% margin of victory.
To pass by that much means more than parents and grandparents of current MPS students supported the measure.
It had the support of many school district voters who do not have children attending McAlester Public Schools For them to support the project says a lot about their selflessness.
MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony the new buildings represent more than just bricks and mortar. They symbolize our unwavering commitment to our children’s futures.
It’s important to remember the new McAlester Activity Center doubles as a storm shelter for McAlester Middle School and McAlester High School students.
Here’s hoping they never have to use it for that purpose, but if they do, it’s now in place.
It’s there because of voters who cared, everyone of whom deserves a heartfelt “thank you” — not only on behalf of current students at MPS, but for future generations as well.
