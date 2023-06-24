Our community should be excited as a massive renovation project for the McAlester Public Library took another big step.
The Fugitt Foundation recently committed $1.5 million to the multi-million renovation project that will update our community library to state-of-the-art status.
“It was just a no-brainer,” said Tim Diehl, president of the Fugitt Foundation. “When we went and toured the library and saw the condition and just realized how many people this will really help, we were immediately on board.”
We agree that this project should garner immediately support from the community and partners in updating the library that serves so many people here and across southeast Oklahoma.
Fundraising toward the project started with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation, followed with a matching $1.5 million donation from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, then an additional $1.5 million pledge from the city of McAlester.
Those pledges will be paid over five years at $300,000 per year.
The Fugitt Foundation recently pledged another $1.5 million to bring the total to $6 million, while the rest of the project will be funded through donations from individual and smaller groups.
The Fugitt Foundation was founded roughly a decade ago in honor of Gary Fuggit, the late longtime businessman in McAlester and southeast Oklahoma.
Foundation board member Sarah Lance said Gary and his wife, Ruyana, wanted to help the community in a big way before deciding to start the foundation that continues offering support in myriad ways.
We applaud board members and everyone involved in the Fugitt Foundation for their support of this project.
We again thank organizers and supporters for continuing to bolster this project that will help our community for years to come.
Previous efforts to obtain a new library building shifted after the Southeast Oklahoma Library System conducted a 2019 survey that resulted in patrons indicating they like the existing site.
Officials consulted with Tulsa-based KKT Architects, Inc. to draw plans to increase the library’s square footage with meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more in a state-of-the-art facility.
Anyone from the public can donate to the project — as did former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh and others — by contacting the McAlester Public Library at 918-426-0930.
We urge anyone who uses the library or supports education to support this project that will help provide a brighter future for our community.
