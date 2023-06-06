Two locals will represent the McAlester area at the Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma Teen competitions.
Miss McAlester Kylie Martin and Miss McAlester’s Teen Aubrey Bailey will travel to Tulsa this week to compete for the state titles — and we wish them the best of luck.
The scholarship competition is set for June 7-10 at the RiverSpirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.
Kylie is the daughter of Fred and Tonya Ettner, and Jeff Martin. She attends Oklahoma State University, where she is an entrepreneurship major with a minor in dance. Kylie’s Community Service Initiative is “There’s No Place Like Home.” Kylie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Anyone” during the talent portion of the competition.
Aubrey is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Bailey, and Laci Sewell. She is a sophomore at McAlester High School. Aubrey’s Community Service Initiative is “Reach Out.” For the talent competition Aubrey will perform a jazz dance to the song “Footloose.”
Kylie and Aubrey won the local titles in July 2022 and spent the past year promoting their Community Service Initiatives, volunteering, supporting local organizations, and making appearances throughout the McAlester area and surrounding communities.
The Miss McAlester Organization is an official local preliminary competition to Miss Oklahoma.
We wish these two locals the best of luck in the state competition. They, like so many local representatives in the past, have represented our community and served it well during their tenure.
The 2023 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen receives $1,000.
Competitors at this year’s local competition received $24,100 in scholarships, $6,100 in cash scholarships and $18,300 in tuition waivers from nine Oklahoma colleges and universities.
We thank everyone involved in the local competition for making it happen.
These contests offer opportunities for young women who make a difference in our community.
Good luck to our local representatives at the state competition and in the next step of their future.
