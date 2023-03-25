A music festival that brings hundreds to downtown McAlester returns soon and it sounds like another blast.
Creators of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival told the News-Capital that the third season could be the best — even though it will be tough to top the first two seasons in 2021 and 2022.
“The third season will be bigger and better than ever before,” Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch said. “We’ve doubled the talent budget.”
Singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter is headliner for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s opening outdoor show on May 13 in downtown McAlester, along with Shawn Mullins and Will Hoge on the outdoor stage. After-hours performers for the May 13 shows are Kyle Reid at Spaceship Earth and Kat Hasty at Downtown 312.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival will also feature shows on June 17 and July 22, with performers for those shows to be announced at a future date.
Shows will be on the outdoor stage along Choctaw Avenue at the Third Street intersection — and presented free of charge.
Attendees can also purchase a $10 pit pass to get closer to the stage.
Each show is set to start at 6 p.m. and will include food trucks and tents with drinks and beverages in downtown.
Like we’ve said since the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival started in 2021, these concerts are great for our community and bring life to downtown McAlester.
The first DRMF shows in May, June and July of 2021 featured headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
Last summer’s festival series brought notable headliners with Tulsa-native John Moreland, Flobots, and The Quaker City Night Hawks.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association received the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event last year in the RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
Not only is the concert series gaining recognition and awards, but it’s growing in popularity and bringing people to our community.
This year’s shows bring anticipation as the event continues to grow and give locals free events with good music and fun times.
