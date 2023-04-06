Family-owned businesses provide the backbone to our community.
Forbes magazine reported that branding as a family-owned business gives customers a warm-and-fuzzy feeling, creates strong trust with customers, and sets a business apart from competitors with a unique backstory.
A Harvard Business Review analysis looked at 149 publicly traded, family-controlled businesses across the globe with revenues of more than $1 billion.
Researchers concluded those family-owned businesses are frugal, keep the bar high for capital expenditures, carry little debt, acquire fewer companies, diversify, branch international, and retain talent better than their competitors.
But family-owned businesses also provide a backbone to our community.
Many of the business owners lead our community on organizational and governmental boards, plus through various projects. They employ our friends, family and neighbors. They support our little league teams, schools, charitable events and more.
Our Family Owned Business section recently highlighted local businesses and their importance to our community.
Downtown merchants Kristen and Micky Lloyd said they want to continue supporting family-owned businesses and other McAlester businesses through a new 501 © 3 nonprofit organization they are working on.
Micky Lloyd said it’s named the Railway District because it’s bordered by Union Pacific Railroad on the west and by A-OK Railroad to the south. Plans are for it to extend along Choctaw Avenue, from South Main Street to Fifth Street.
Kristen Lloyd wants to learn more about plans for a new Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, a project spearheaded by McAlester Mayor John Browne — who said a Downtown TIF could enhance downtown.
“Locally-owned family businesses are the backbone of the community,” Browne said.
We agree and hope discussions over the new Downtown TIF District continue toward a resolution that will benefit our community.
The city of McAlester previously formed a Downtown TIF Committee, but a TIF district never came to fruition after a number of meetings and the committee hasn’t met in several years.
A TIF district could add to the momentum our community already sees from the one formed in the creation of the Shops at McAlester.
The city/county highway TIF committee led to an agreement with Burk Collins & Company that resulted in the Shops at McAlester retail shopping center at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
Collins agreed to construct the new shopping center at his own expense in return for 90% of the city’s and county’s share of sales tax revenue collected at the highway shopping center, for five years of until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Sales tax collections increased at the Shops in McAlester and in downtown since the shopping center opened last March.
If our community is seeing benefits from a TIF district at the Shops at McAlester, setting up another one in downtown is worth discussing.
A rising tide lifts all boats, and we hope a new TIF district could help continue the tidal rise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.