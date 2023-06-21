Another free community concert brought good music and fun times to downtown McAlester.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on June 17 saw loads of people dancing, laughing and enjoying tunes from Future Crib, Good Looks and hellogoodbye — and the bands said they loved the experience.
“We love the vibe here — we really do,” said Forrest Kline, the frontman for hellogoodbye, the festival headliner.
These concerts have brought people to enjoy good music on the outdoor stage along Choctaw Avenue at the Third Street intersection for free since the festival’s inception.
Like we’ve said since the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival started in 2021, these concerts are great for our community and bring life to downtown McAlester.
The first DRMF shows in May, June and July of 2021 featured headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
Last summer’s festival series brought notable headliners with Tulsa-native John Moreland, Flobots, and The Quaker City Night Hawks.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association received the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event last year in the RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
Not only is the concert series gaining recognition and awards, but it’s growing in popularity and bringing people to our community.
We enjoyed seeing another lively crowd this past weekend and know that these concerts will continue bringing people from across the state and region to our community.
We applaud organizers for their work invested to make these concerts happen and look forward to more.
