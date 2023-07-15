Summertime brings more time on the lake and our latest magazine focuses on lake life.
People spend more time in the warmer weather grilling on the patio or deck, getting in a boat or going to the beach to enjoy the water, and spending more fun times to make memories at a lake.
Our summer edition of McAlester Living offers as many elements of lake life that we could fit in one magazine.
Reporters spoke with people about some of the latest developments at Lake Eufaula and the surrounding area. We take a look at a program that revitalized downtown Eufaula, a restaurant with a stellar menu that overlooks the lake, how local shops cater to people and their furry friends wanting to live a lake life, and much more.
This magazine tells the story behind several shops that people visit when they enjoy time at the lake, while still providing details on local events in the McAlester area this summer — like the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival set for July 22.
We are fortunate to live in a vibrant community with so much momentum toward a brighter future. McAlester Living magazine is another product that puts a spotlight on local people and businesses with amazing stories to tell and doing good things in our community.
This lake edition of the magazine offers more of those stories from locals sharing how they care about the community and help bring it to life.
We hope you enjoy this edition as much as our staff enjoyed putting it together.
