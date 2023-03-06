A nonprofit’s program offers the community a free way to make a change.
Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters said she is grateful for all the partnerships through the Adopt-A-Park program that pairs up adopters with parks to tidy them up.
“This lets people, groups, church, clubs, everyone all adopt their favorite park in town,” Waters said.
This is a great way for anyone who wants to see their favorite park look a little tidier to get involved.
Our community should take pride in its parks.
The city of McAlester’s 16 public parks offer several outdoor activities — outdoor sports, walking, hiking, jogging, running, swimming, wading and lots more — with most getting recent upgrades.
Parks provide visual appeal and can reshape neighborhoods.
Parks enhance property values, increase municipal revenue, and attract home buyers and businesses.
Parks create safer neighborhoods, promote public health, and provide learning opportunities for children.
Parks bring communities together for birthday parties, Little League games, and other fun events.
So the community should get involved in keeping our parks beautiful.
Waters said the project started in 2019 as an offshoot of the Adopt-A-Block program, where anyone can adopt a block to clean it up three or four times per year.
Both programs offers the community a way to make a change.
Anyone can contact KMB to adopt a park — or a block — and it takes a minimum commitment with three or four cleanups per year at your own pace.
But adopters can clean up more times throughout the year as needed.
Waters told us the adopters’ first priority through the program is to keep the park clean through cleaning up trash, making sure trash cans exist in the park, and more.
KMB can provide any needed equipment for cleanups — gloves, trash bags, etc. — if adopters request it in advance.
Adopters should communicate when they will do cleanup events and send a report to Waters with information including how many people participated, how much time did it take, how many bags of trash were collected, and anything else that should be reported like vandalism or a dead animal at the park.
Waters said anyone interested in adopting a park or block can contact her via email at KMB@keepmcalesterbeautiful.com or in person at 119 E. Choctaw Ave.
