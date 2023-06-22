Members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted unanimously Thursday to close the Talihina Veterans Home.
Commission members voted to close the Talihina Veterans Home even though construction on the new veterans home in Sallisaw is not expected to be completed until October 2024.
Oklahoma Veterans Commission members voted on closing the Talihina Veterans Center during a special meeting held Thursday at the Vezey Veterans Complex in Oklahoma City.
District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, whose district includes the Talihina Veterans Center, criticized the vote to close the facility.
“I was blindsided,” Grego told the News-Capital. “I was under the impression the Talihina Veterans Home would remain open until the new one in Sallisaw is ready.”
Staff from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs traveled to the Talihina Veterans Home on Thursday to meet with staff and residents, said Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director of Communications Jennifer Bloomfield.
She said Oklahoma Veterans Commission members voted to close the Talihina Veterans Home in response to a report that the facility is running at a huge annual deficit. The agency is losing approximately a half-million dollars monthly on the Talihina facility, she said.
Reports also said that at the same time, the new veterans home under construction in Sallisaw faces delays and huge cost overruns.
Bloomfield said the Oklahoma Veterans Commission determined that due to the ongoing cost and deficit of maintaining the Talihina home, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs should begin the process of ceasing operations.
Grego said he doesn’t think that’s a valid reason.
“I think it’s sad the Oklahoma Veterans Commission would put a dollar sign on these veterans and their families,” he said.
“I think they need to reconsider their decision,” said Grego.
Thirty-six residents at the Talihina Veterans Home, said Bloomfield. “It was designed to hold 175.”
She said 84 state employees work at the Talihina Veterans Home, along with 38 contract employees, which brings the total number of staff to 122.
Closure of the Talihina facility is not expected to occur immediately.
“We have 36 residents and they are entitled to a 90-days notice,” Bloomfield said. “This is not something that’s going to happen tomorrow.”
So when is the Talihina Veterans home projected to close its doors for good?
“We’re looking at around October,” Bloomfield said.
“The best-case scenario is we will meet with the residents and family members,” she said. They will then work on placing the residents in one of the six other veterans homes in the state.
Asked where the other veterans homes are located, Bloomfield said they are in Ardmore, Claremore, Clinton, Lawton, Norman and Sulphur.
That means Southeastern Oklahoma veterans staying at the Talihina facility may be miles away from their family members.
“The closest homes are the Claremore home and the Sulphur home,” Bloomfield said. “They are about two hours away.”
Referring to residents of the Talihina Veterans Home, Bloomfield said “They will have priority when the Sallisaw home opens.”
What about the employees and contract workers at the Talihina Veterans Home?
“Our top priorities are our residents and staff,” Bloomfield said.
State employees included in the RIF consist of workers in fields such as housekeeping, food service, laundry, maintenance and social services. Also included are members of the Nursing Department, including LPNs, RNs, CNAs, ACMAs and Administration Support.
All of the state employees will be offered a statutorily required reduction-in-force package and an option to transfer to another home, Bloomfield said. They will also be provided the payment equal to 18 months of insurance at their current rate for the employee only, as well as a longevity payment in the amount which would otherwise be paid to the employee on their next anniversary date.
They will also be given a lump sum payment of $5,000 and a payout of any vacation time they have on their books.
Contract employees are not part of the reduction in force, meaning they will not be offered a RIF package by the state, Bloomfield said. The bulk of the nursing staff at the Talihina home are contracted employees, but not all of them. The Talihina Veterans Home does employ a medical provider who will also be part of the state's RIF option.
Delays in construction of a new veterans home in Sallisaw has resulted in an additional $10.8 million in allocations from the state legislature, along with the promise of an additional $10 million, bringing the total to more that $20 million, Grego said.
What are qualifications to stay at one one the state’s veterans homes?
Veterans with a long-term care need and service-connected rating of 70% or higher can live completely free in one of the ODVA's State Veterans Homes, Bloomfield said.
Grego reiterated that the decision to close the Talihina Veterans Center should be reconsidered.
“On top of that, I’m mad as hell,” he said.
