Kathryn Gardner said her goal is to improve transparency is government.
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press Oklahoma attorney provides free legal support to journalists — advising journalists in cases, assisting in lawsuits over public records, and sending letters to public officials about their duty to respond to and fulfill records requests since she was hired in 2020.
She said her previous experience as a criminal defense attorney revealed a pattern of noncompliance among local municipalities up to state government that she hopes to change.
“There’s just this kind of disregard for the law and requirements has been quite shocking and certainly something that we’ve tried to combat by showing there is somebody who is here and willing and able to confront these abuses of the law,” Gardner said.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act allows for certain exemptions, but allows anyone to request any public record from any public body — and requires those agencies to provide prompt and reasonable access to public records.
Under the Oklahoma Open Records Act, public records are defined as all documents — books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more — created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property.
Exceptions allowed under the law include personal financial information, computer software, certain personnel records, personal notes, and more information.
Gardner said public agencies should err on the side of transparency when dealing with records requests.
“I think it’s so important for public bodies to provide that information directly and journalists and news organizations help distill it or provide it in a readable, digestible format for folks,” Gardner said. “But having access to that information in a prompt manner is so important.”
Gardner represented The Frontier, an Oklahoma nonprofit news outlet, in a lawsuit against the Pottawatomie County jail after officials denied the outlet’s requests for surveillance video involving an inmate’s death in 2019.
She said community members and the Frontier journalists sought answers to why the man died in custody before the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals recently upheld a ruling that the jail’s footage is public record and should be released.
“I think the important thing here is that these tragic events and circumstances that typically we’re involved in investigating are at the hands of the government, and that is one of the most serious uses of government power,” Gardner said. “It is absolutely vital for people to have access to information about the circumstances that people face when they’re in government custody or government control.”
Nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch and Gardner sued the Office of Management and Enterprise Services in April 2022 after the state agency denied the release of billions of dollars in applications for federal coronavirus relief funds.
The agency originally cited an internal purchasing memo that treated all applications as “temporarily confidential” until the projects were approved.
After the lawsuit was filed and Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference the records should be released, the governor’s administration released the applications.
Those records revealed which agencies, businesses, and nonprofits requested billions of dollars in pandemic relief aid — with 1,400 applications totaling $17.8 billion in requested funds.
Gardner supported the News-Capitalin October 2021 after Quinton town officials denied the newspaper’s requests under the Oklahoma Open Records Act for documents related to then-police chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr.
A Pittsburg County judge ruled earlier in the year that Ruiz lacked credibility as a witness due to legal history involving dishonesty.
Quinton officials placed Ruiz on administrative leave with pay before he resigned and the town’s board approved a settlement with him without revealing how much city money was involved.
The News-Capital requested Ruiz’s resignation and settlement agreement under the Oklahoma Open Records Act before town officials refused the request without citing a statute as required by law.
Town officials sent the documents to the News-Capital after the paper sought advice from Gardner and continued requesting the information.
Former assistant police chief Joey Oliver resigned his position with Quinton days after the McAlester News-Capital submitted a request for his employment application under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Documents obtained by the News-Capital show the assistant chief left out details about his previous employment that coincided with some legal history of his own.
