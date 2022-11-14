Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported two people died after the vehicle they were in struck a deer in Pittsburg County.
An OHP report states Christopher Pierson, 33, and Darci Pierson, 28, both of Norman, were driving north on Indian Nation Turnpike around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle they were in hit a deer 15 miles north of McAlester.
The report states the vehicle hit a deer, ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned on its side into a creek.
OHP reported both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper Garrett Gray investigated the incident with assistance from Trooper Tyler James, and Trooper Troy Monroe.
