A 9-year-old boy died after a utility vehicle rolled Tuesday night in Pittsburg County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The report states a 9-year-old Eufaula boy, who's name is being withheld as a minor, was partially pinned after the vehicle rolled one quarter around 8:31 p.m. Tuesday on Nitzel Road near Canadian. The boy was transported by Pafford EMS to McAlester Regional Hospital for head injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival, OHP states.
OHP states a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Polaris UTV with three passengers north on Nitzel Road and attempted to turn left when control was lost and the vehicle rolled.
The report lists "Cause of Collision – Unsafe speeds."
OHP reported one passenger was treated and released from the hospital, while the driver and the other passenger were not injured.
Trooper Mike Stafford investigated the incident with assistance from Trooper Daniel Hackler, Trooper Tim Baker, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Longtown Fire Department, and Pafford EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.