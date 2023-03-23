Officials said they see some light at the end of the tunnel for a classroom addition at a McAlester elementary school.
Construction delays and other challenges caused a $4 million classroom addition project at Will Rogers Elementary to go a year beyond the contract completion date, but officials said they hope it’s nearly done.
“I think we’re close,” MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber told the News-Capital. “Hopefully we’ll have a different story at the April meeting. I feel like we’ll be getting the punch list.”
Officials said they hope and believe the Will Rogers project will be complete before the district starts moving to consolidate campuses at the end of the school year.
Steeber said the district’s consolidation of campuses is contingent on the completion of the $35-million Randy Hughes Middle School projected for a May 31 completion date.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility, which includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Crossland Construction, the project manager, provided an update at Monday’s school board meeting with the site 82.64% complete and on track for its May 31 completion date.
Representatives from Crossland also provide the school board a status report at every meeting with updates on progress, deadlines, recent work highlights, weather days, and more details from the site.
The News-Capital obtained a copy of the contract through an Open Records Request that was signed Dec. 14, 2020 for the $3.7 million classroom addition at Will Rogers Elementary.
The contract with Norman-based TCS Construction and Architects in Partnership, LLC states substantial completion should be reached “not later than two hundred ninety (290) calendar days from the date of commencement of the work.”
The date of commencement and substantial completion is listed as “a date set forth in a notice to proceed issued by the owner” — which school officials said was more than a year ago.
School officials said the COVID-19 pandemic led to supply issues and caused delays among various crews working at the site.
Those delays also caused disruptions at the campus and forced cafeteria staff to cook three meals per day at a different campus before delivering and serving the food at the elementary.
Steeber has praised kitchen staff for going “above and beyond” to ensure the district can continue serving children and said he appreciated their efforts during the delays.
Contractors told board members in August they would be done in September. After that didn’t happen, school officials said they talked about terminating the contract before seeing some results.
Board members said in their December 2022 meeting they were “beyond frustrated” with the project still not being finished a year past the original completion date.
Matt Graves, with Architects in Partnership, told board members by phone during the Jan. 9 meeting that he didn’t know when some inspections would take place.
Graves told board members in-person at their February meeting he tracked progress at the site and would start putting together a punch list — used in construction management to list smaller tasks to be finished before the project is complete.
He told board members in-person at Monday’s meeting that “not much has changed since the last meeting” and indicated communication started with the state fire marshal regarding the final inspection process.
Officials said they did not know when the state fire marshal could finish inspections at the site, but did not anticipate any issues or that the facility would fail inspections.
“We don’t think that’s going to happen, but it could,” Steeber said. “Everything that can go wrong on this thing has gone wrong, but we’re hopeful.”
