Officials said they are confident construction on a new middle school and event center in McAlester will be complete in time for staff to transition into new buildings before the next school year.
Ronald Smith, a Crossland Construction representative, told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday the company anticipated finishing the $35-million middle school and event center by the end of June — one month after the original completion date.
MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber said myriad issues — primarily weather — caused the company to miss the original May 31 projected completion date.
So is Steeber confident the project will be complete in time for staff to move campuses ahead of next school year?
"Yes," Steeber quickly answered. "We think we have plenty of time."
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
The multi-level facility includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
A status report Crossland provided to the school shows the company tallied 25 weather days already this year — after submitting a total of 20 for all of last year.
The new projected completion date is July 15, but Smith told board members the company will be done prior to that date.
"We're looking to be pretty close to being done by the end of the month," Smith said. "We might have two weeks in July or after the Fourth or July when we're gonna have things wrapped up."
Officials have said the district will start consolidating campuses after the new middle school is complete with the goal of being done moving in mid-July.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired.
Smith told board members the kitchen equipment, classroom flooring and athletic equipment are all installed.
He said crews continue working on wood flooring that is adding a pop to the project.
"It's starting to brighten up and all come together," Smith said.
Smith said crews continue working to complete landscaping with a few spots left.
He said seating in the event center is being installed and the fire alarm system is complete and was tested last week.
when we're still kind of testing, making sure everything is all up and running for the fire marshal inspection.
Smith said crews will soon install some building signage that needed color changes, with those signs being fabricated and painted this week.
"I believe Wednesday of next week (June 21) is when they're supposed to start installing that and then the interior building signage as well," Smith said.
Smith said crews will soon conduct electrical tests to limit any potential issues prior to the project's completion.
