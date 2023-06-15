City officials urged caution after a state agency made changes to two intersections along Main Street in McAlester.
New traffic signs were installed at two intersections along South Main Street — at Cherokee Avenue and Wyandotte Avenue — as officials plan to take down traffic lights at those intersections.
The northbound and southbound lanes do not stop at Main Street and Cherokee Avenue. But vehicles in those lanes do have a stop sign at Main Street and Wyandotte Avenue.
Eastbound and westbound lanes are required to stop at each intersection.
"I've got police officers directing traffic during the heightened times, like lunchtime is a big one," McAlester City Manager David Andren said. "And I'm going to put them back out there at you know, probably about four o'clock."
Andren added the city makes its own street signs and aimed to have signs in place at the intersections by Friday morning.
He said the next step would be removing the traffic lights at a convenient time to avoid interrupting high-traffic times.
Andren urged drivers to be cautious at the intersections as the plan is to keep the signs moving forward.
"We're not going to go and change it back
Andren said the city reached out to ODOT for a solution after the traffic lights became inconsistent or inoperable over a period of time due to aging equipment.
He said the cost to replace the lights was projected around $150,000 and officials asked ODOT to conduct a traffic study to provide a pathway to potential solutions.
"We got a 500-page report back, and basically the bottom line, they told us 'you can do this without traffic lights," Andren said.
The report indicated lighter traffic at the intersections that led officials to decide using traffic signs instead of signals.
Andren said the north-and-south lanes through those intersections had 75% more traffic than the east-to-west lanes — "a substantial difference" that led officials to change to traffic signs.
"It's kinda like what we did on on Choctaw and Third Street," Andren said. "We did our own traffic count on that and it just didn't need it. We didn't need to have those lights. So we pulled those lights out and we put a four-way stop in."
